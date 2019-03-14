Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch baseball team beats Palmetto, improves to 7-0

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BASEBALL
Lakewood Ranch 4, Palmetto 1: George Davis homered, winning pitcher Colin Apgar allowed just one unearned run in six innings, and the visiting Mustangs kept things rolling along against the Tigers on Thursday.
Richie Morales had an RBI and picked up a save, and Jaden Jones had a double and an RBI for Lakewood Ranch, which improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.
Leading hitters for Palmetto (2-4, 2-2) included Ty Hooks (2-for-3) and Harrison Thiel (double).
On Wednesday, Lakewood Ranch defeated Bayshore 10-0, with standout performances from Tyler Aberg (3-for-3, three RBIs), Colin Apgar (2-for-2, triple) and winning pitcher Josh Lundy.
The Mustangs will face Fort Myers Bishop Verot at 5 p.m. Monday to open play in the Sarasota Classic.
Southeast 3, Englewood Lemon Bay 2: Kaden Steffen pitched a complete game, striking out four and picking off two runners, as the Seminoles defeated the Manta Rays on Thursday.
Top hitters for Southeast (4-3) included Austin Jenkins (2-for-4) and Fred D’Ariano (two runs scored). Steffen scored the winning run on a double steal.
The Seminoles travel to Bradenton Christian on Friday.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Manatee 21, Palmetto 12: Alyssa Ely scored two touchdowns and Summer Prescott also scored for the host Hurricanes in Thursday’s win against the Tigers.
Ely and Lindsey Altman each had an interception for Manatee, which will host Bayshore at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manatee 18, Sarasota Military Academy 3: Fourteen different players scored at least one goal for the visiting Hurricanes in Thursday’s victory.
Carle Schultz had seven saves for Manatee (5-2), which will host Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Sarasota Military Academy 12, Manatee 7: Patrick McGrath had seven goals and Aiden Kolic made saves to lead SMA over the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Darius Cruz (two), Nate Cohen, Nate Yoder and Kyle Wegand also scored for the Eagles.
BOYS TENNIS
Saint Stephen’s 6, St. Petersburg Catholic 0: The Falcons lost just three games in six matches to improve to 4-0. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Max Damm (SSES) def. Andrew Reilly (SPC) 6-0, 6-1; No. 2: Gleb Ibragimov (SSES) def. Sean Pratter (SPC) 6-1, 6-0; No. 3: Leonardo Dal Boni (SSES) def. Cam Kanitzer (SPC) 6-0, 6-0; No. 4: Jake Pettingell (SSES) def. Andrew Szemer (SPC) 6-0, 6-1; No. 5: Ricardo Perazzolo (SSES) def. Michael Herman (SPC) 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 Doubles: Did not play; No. 2: Jake Pettingell-Ricardo Perazzolo (SSES) def. Brett Bratvett-Sonny Russano (SPC) 8-0.
The Falcons will host Cardinal Mooney next Thursday.
Sarasota 7, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Sailors (6-1) did not drop a set Thursday against the Thunder (1-4). Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Brett Blair def. Collin O’Callaghan 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Eli Martin def. Cam O’Callaghan 6-1, 6-0; No. 3: Alex Curry def. Owen Studdiford 6-2, 6-0; No. 4: Michael Scarlett def. Nick Garth 6-1, 6-3; No. 5: Kai Sutter def. Anthony Gauhkman 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 Doubles: Blair/McCurry def. O’Callaghan/Studdiford 8-0; No. 2: Martin/Scarlett def. O’Callaghan/Gartth 8-1.
ODA will travel to Sarasota Riverview next Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Out-of-Door Academy 5, Sarasota 2: The Thunder (1-4) took three of four contested singles matches to defeat the Sailors (1-5) on Thursday for their first win of the season. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Liz Kamm (S) def. Laura Davenport 6-1, 6-0; No. 2: Julie Viackova (O) def. Bella Brush 6-1, 6-0; No. 3: Mairead Studdiford (O) def. Lauren Ballard 5-7, 6-2 (10-6); No. 4: Devon VanHousen (O) def. Lucy Walter 6-0, 6-0; No. 5: ODA wins by default; No. 1 Doubles: Kamm/Brush def. Davenport/Viackova; No. 2: ODA wins by default.
ODA will travel to Sarasota Riverview next Thursday.
Saint Stephen’s 7, St. Petersburg Catholic 0: The host Falcons lost just five games in four contested matches Thursday.
Autumn Sunn, Ella Dalzell and Mia Ferdinand won singles matches, while Coco Kirch and Laura Martins combined to win a doubles match.
