Prep roundup: Manatee, Out-of-Door Academy pick up wins in girls lacrosse

GIRLS LACROSSE
Manatee 14, Lakewood Ranch 11: Emily Clark scored four goals and Carlee Schultz made 10 saves as the visiting Hurricanes (4-2) defeated the Mustangs (3-4) on Tuesday.
Other top performers for Manatee included Abby Lipton (three goals, two assists), Molly Faul (goal, assist), Shelby Eikel (goal), Cece Jackson (goal) and Ali Gierhart (goal).
Top goal scores for Lakewood Ranch were Meghan Ilamas (three), Alyssa Bradford (two) and Isabella Yost (two).
Up next, the Hurricanes travel to Sarasota Military Academy on Thursday.
Out-of-Door Academy 19, Cypress Creek 2: Elle LaClair had five goals and three assists as the Thunder improved to 7-0 with Tuesday’s win.
Other standout performers for ODA included Caroline Lafoe (three goals, two assists), Hannah Greenblott (three goals, assist), Addie Mahler (three goals), Ava Small (two goals, assist), Lexi Myers (goal, three assists), Megan Dowdell (goal), Andra Hansen (goal), Jenna Choueiri (two assists), Aubrey Robbins (two assists) and Lizzie Karp-Hauser (five saves).
ODA next takes on Fort Myers Canterbury at 5 p.m. Friday.
BASEBALL
Lakewood Ranch 7, Palmetto 2: Colin Apgar was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Tuesday to help the host Mustangs (5-0, 3-0) defeat the Tigers (2-3).
Starting pitcher Matt Gelorme allowed two earned runs and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings to get the win. Other standouts included George Davis (2-for-3, RBI), Grant McCray (double, two RBIs) and Tyson Meyer (2 1/3 innings, five strikeouts).
Lakewood Ranch hosts Bayshore at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Saint Stephen’s 4, IMG Academy Silver 1: Winning pitcher Brock Soletti struck out nine in five innings and Peter Balos hit his first home run Tuesday to lead the Falcons (3-2).
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Mike Madigan (2-for-3, double, run), Jacob Eyre (2-for-2, run, RBI), Ben Tobio (1-for-3, RBI), Luke Donnelly (1-for-2, double, run) and Max Runde (save).
Up next, the Falcons will host St. Petersburg Shorecrest at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ed Wells Jr. Kiwanis Invitational: The Braden River girls team finished sixth in a 27-team field Saturday in Clearwater.
Top results for the Pirates were provided by sophomore Alexis Graham, who won the long jump and placed in the 100 meters (sixth, 12.7 seconds) and 200 meters (seventh, 26.83), and junior Rose-Ferla Phiolgene, who was second in the 100 hurdles in a school-record 15.18 and placed in the 300 hurdles (sixth, 49.06).
Other standouts were freshman Hailey Marston (4th, 400m, 1:00.37), the 4x800 team of Grace Marston, Kenzie Johnson, Isabella Busi and Hailey Marston (fourth, 10:18.89), and the 4x400 team of Philogene, Johnson, Marston and Marston (third, 4:19.87).
BOYS TENNIS
Saint Stephen’s 6, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Falcons lost just 13 games in six matches and improved to 4-0 with a victory against the Thunder (1-3) on Tuesday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Kevin Jiang def. Quinn Isaac 6-4, 6-2; No. 2: Max Damm def. Andrew Chiritescu 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Max Bonte def. Collin O’Callaghan 6-1, 6-0; No. 4: Leonardo DalBani def. Cam O’Callaghan 6-0, 6-0; No. 5: Jake Pettingell def. Owen Studdiford 6-3, 6-3; No. 1 Doubles: Jiang/Damm def. Chiritescu/Nick Barth 6-0.
The Falcons will host St. Petersburg Catholic on Thursday.
Palmetto 5, Manatee 2: The host Tigers won four matches by forfeit to defeat the shorthanded Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Manatee’s Erik Polin and Lane Bowers won the No. 1 and 2 singles matches 8-3, then lost their doubles match.
GIRLS TENNIS
Saint Stephen’s 7, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Falcons lost just five games in seven matches and improved to 4-0 with a victory against the Thunder (0-4) on Tuesday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Paradise Traub def. Laura Davenport 6-0, 6-0; No. 2: Laura Perazzolo def. Julie Viackove 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Autumn Sunn def. Chenelle Lauver 6-0, 6-0; No. 4: Mia Ferdinand def. Mairead Studdiford 6-1, 6-0; No. 5: Laura Martins def. Devon Van Hoesen 6-0, 6-3; No. 1 Doubles: Traub/Perazzolo def. Davenport/Viackova 8-0; No. 2: Sunn/Petrova def. Lauver/Studdiford 8-1
