Prep roundup: BCS scores five runs in seventh for walk-off win against rival Saint Stephen’s

BASEBALL
Bradenton Christian 9, Saint Stephen’s 8: The host Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to stay unbeaten and hand the rival Falcons a tough loss.
Leading hitters for BCS (3-0, 2-0 district) included Brycen Rogers (3-for-4, three runs), Eli Thurmond (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Aidan Williams (3-for-4, two RBIs). Thurmond allowed three earned runs and struck out five in six innings. Bryce Limon pitched the final frame, striking out two, and got the victory.
The Panthers will travel to St. Petersburg Catholic for a 7 p.m. game Monday.
Lakewood Ranch 2, St. Petersburg 0: Grant McCray’s inside-the-park homer provided the game’s only runs, and starting pitcher Hunter Bell threw four shutout innings as the visiting Mustangs improved to 4-0 with Friday’s win.
Other top players for Lakewood Ranch included winning pitcher Josh Lundy (three shutout innings, four strikeouts) and John Schroeder (2-for-3).
The Mustangs will host district rival Palmetto at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Out-of-Door Academy 19, Venice 3: Hannah Greenblott scored six goals while Jenna Choueiri had four goals and four assists Friday in the Thunder’s victory.
Other standouts for ODA, which improved to 6-0, included Elle LaClair (three goals, two assists), Lexi Myers (goal, two assists), Katrina Crosley (two goals) Caroline LaFoe (three goals, two assists), Elizabeth Karp-Hauser (six saves) and Ava Small (assist).
The Thunder will host Cypress Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Bradenton Christian 10, Seffner Christian 6: Ashlyn Prewitt drove in three runs as the Panthers outslugged the Crusaders on Friday.
Standout players for BCS included Prewitt (3-for-4, double), Alyssa Kessler (4-for-5, two doubles, two RBIs), Ariel Marciano (two hits), Abby Leahy (two hits) and Taryn Strayer (two hits). Winning pitcher Hailey Stovall struck out seven and allowed just two hits.
Up next, the Panthers travel to Saint Stephen’s for a 4 p.m. game Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Out-of-Door Academy 15, Venice 1: The Thunder improved to 5-1 with a victory against the Indians.
Standout players for ODA included Jimmy Viard (seven goals), Declan McCann (three goals), Luke Fenker (11 saves), Wylder Meyer (goal, assist), Leland Wheeler (goal), Colin Castro (goal) and Joey Palmeri (goal).
