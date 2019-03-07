Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s, Lakewood Ranch, Manatee win tennis matches

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS TENNIS
Lakewood Ranch 5, Out-of-Door Academy 2: The Mustangs improved to 3-1 with a victory over the Thunder (1-2) on Wednesday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Dominic Arnelle (LR) def. YuChen Kong 8-0; No. 2: Ben Riechback (LR) def. Andrew Chiritescu 8-3; No. 3: Ian Ash (LR) def. Luka Marfella 9-7; No. 4: Francesca Marimo (LR) def. Collin O’Callaghan 8-5; No. 5: Cam O’Callaghan (ODA) def. Oscar Garcia 9-7; No. 1 Doubles: Arnelle-Reichback (LR) def. Kong-Chiritescu 8-2; No. 2: ODA won by default.
Up next, Out-of-Door Academy hosts Saint Stephen’s at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Sarasota Riverview 2: The Falcons took four of the five singles matches in a victory over the Rams on Wednesday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Adrian Pawloski (R) def. Kevin Jiang (SS) 6-4, 5-5 (ret.); No. 2: Max Damm (SS) def. Nicholas Schwab (R) 6-4, 6-2; No. 3: Max Bonte (SS) def. Jeffrey Cummings (R) 6-3, 6-3; No. 4: Max Petrov (SS) def. Ben Schriebman (R) 6-0, 6-1; No. 5: Jake Pettingell (SS) def. Andrew Kharab (R) 6-2, 6-4; No. 1 Doubles: Max Bonte & Max Petrov (SS) def. Charlie Putrino-Jeffrey Cummings (R) 6-4; No. 2: Riverview won by default.
Manatee 3, Bayshore 0: The host Hurricanes defeated the Bruins on Thursday at Brian McAllister Tennis Courts at King Middle School.
Seniors Erik Polin and Lane Bowers both earned 8-0 victories at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Polin and Bowers teamed up for an 8-3 victory in doubles. Both Manatee and Bayshore have just two players on this year’s squads.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lakewood Ranch 6, Out-of-Door Academy 1: The Mustangs evened their record at 2-2 with a victory over the Thunder (0-3) on Wednesday. Results included:
No. 1 Singles: Devon Perry (LR) def. Laura Davenport 8-1; No. 2: Jinah Horeer (LR) def. Julie Viackova 8-1; No. 3: Victoria Pugh (LR) def. Chenelle Lauver 8-5; No. 4: Christina Williams (LR) def. Mairead Studdiford 8-3; No. 5: Anna Smith (LR) def. Devon VanHoesen 8-0; No. 1 Doubles: Perry-Horeer (LR) def. Davenport-Viackova 8-1; No. 2: Lauver-Sydney Graham (ODA) def. Pugh/William 9-7 ODA
Up next, Out-of-Door Academy hosts Saint Stephen’s at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Sarasota Riverview 3: The Falcons earned a hard-fought victory over the Rams on Wednesday.
Abby Higgins (No. 1) and Amanda Natherson (No. 4) won their singles matches for Saint Stephen’s, then teamed with Amanda Barrett and Bryn Nutter to rally the Falcons with doubles victories.
BASEBALL
Lakewood Ranch 4, Sarasota 1: Colin Agpar struck out seven in four innings Thursday, and the host Mustangs scored three runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Sailors (1-2) for the second time this week.
Leading hitters for Lakewood Ranch (3-0) included Grant McCray (3-for-3) and George Davis (2-for-3, RBI). Reliever Richie Morales picked up the win, striking out four in 1 2/3 innings.
The Mustangs hit the road Friday for a 4 p.m. game at St. Petersburg High.
Bradenton Christian 6, IMG White 5: Joseph Kane scored three runs and Aidan Williams had an RBI triple Thursday to help the Panthers improve to 2-0.
Other standouts for BCS included Eli Thurmond (1-for-2, RBI) and winning pitcher Luke Williams (four innings pitched, two strikeouts, run scored). Aidan Williams got the save, striking out four in two innings.
The Panthers will host Saint Stephen’s on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sarasota Riverview 18, Manatee 11: Emily Clark had five goals and two assists for the visiting Hurricanes, who are 3-2 this season.
Other standouts for Manatee included Molly Faul (three goals), Abby Lipton (goal, two assists), Cece Jackson (goal), Abby Ralston (goal, assist) and Carlee Schultz (15 saves).
Gabriella Connelly led Riverview (5-1) with five goals.
Manatee travels to Lakewood Ranch for a 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
