Prep roundup: Mustangs eye trip to state semis; Manatee freshman sets school track record

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 8A-Region 3 final: Lakewood Ranch will look to earn a trip to the state semifinals when it hosts Tarpon Springs East Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Mustangs defeated Fort Myers Riverdale 44-26 on Tuesday night to improve their record to 22-6. Lakewood Ranch has won 10 of its past 11 games.
East Lake is 24-4 and has won 11 straight games.
TRACK AND FIELD
Lady Tarpon Invitational: Manatee High freshman Caroline Lehman set a school record in the 3,200 meters Thursday, winning the event with a time of 11 minutes, 6.86 seconds.
Another Hurricanes freshman, Melissa Weber, finished eighth in the 800 meters.
BASEBALL
Southeast 20, Gulf Coast HEAT 1 (4): DJ Bryant’s first varsity hit was a three-run and the Seminoles opened the season Monday with a win for the first time since 2014.
Southeast was also led offensively by Sam Hardy (3-for-3, home run), Kaden Steffen (2-for-4, two doubles, four RBIs), and Kyle Wright (2-for-3, double, three RBIs).
On the mound, Fred D’ariano got the win, going three innings, giving up one run on two hits. Jiamonte Boyd came in to shut the door with a scoreless fourth.
Saint Stephen’s 6, St. Petersburg Northside Christian 4: Max Runde scattered seven hits over five innings to pick up his second win of the young season for the visiting Falcons (2-0) on Thursday.
Top hitters for Saint Stephen’s included Brock Soletti (2-for-3, run) and Peter Balos (1-for-3, two RBIs).
In Monday’s season opener, Mike Madigan drove in three runs and the visiting Falcons overcame an early deficit to beat Sarasota Booker 6-3.
Top hitters for Saint Stephen’s included Madigan (2-for-3, three RBIs, two stolen bases) and Soletti (double, two walks, two stolen bases). Runde struck out seven in four scoreless innings of relief to pick up the victory.
SOFTBALL
Bradenton Christian 11, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: Alissa Kessler was 3-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the host Panthers to victory Thursday.
Other leading hitters for BCS (2-1) included Abby Leahy (2-for-2, triple, RBI), Taryn Strayer (2-for-3, double, triple, RBI) and Ariel Marciano (2-for-3, two RBIs). Winning pitcher Hailey Stovall tossed three shutout innings with four strikeouts.
The Panthers will host Saint Stephen’s at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Braden River 2, Bradenton Christian 1: The Pirates opened the season with a victory against the Panthers. Results included:
Seed No. 1: Sara Hall/Camrie Henderson (BRHS) def. Calla Beukema/Emma Laade (BCS) 21-13, 21-12.
Seed No. 2: Brianna Sweitzer/Hannah Reynolds (BRHS) def. McKenzie James/Emily Eurice (BCS) 14-21, 21-19, 15-6.
Seed No. 3: Jordyn Byrd/Kendy DeHaan (BCS) def. Andrea Garcia/Ireland Coker (BRHS) 21-14, 24-22.
