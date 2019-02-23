Manatee High wrestling wins district title in Clearwater

The Manatee High wrestling team claimed another district championship Friday, topping a 10-team field in the Class 3A-District 8 tournament at Countryside High in Clearwater.
The Hurricanes finished with 207.5 points, easily outpacing second-place Palm Harbor University High (142). Lakewood Ranch took seventh place with 86 points.
Five Manatee wrestlers won district crowns in their weight class: Noah Wadle (113 pounds), Brandon Tackett (120), Tylynn Lukens (160), Jackson Bryer (170) and Brandon Dossey (220).
“I’m very proud of this team as we advance 11 on to regions and we have a bunch of point scorers that will help us chase that region title,” head coach Andy Gugliemini told the Orlando Sentinel.
Other regional qualifiers for the Canes include Angelo DeDona (second, 106), William Scholl (second, 138), James Russell (second, 145), Andres Duarte-Ponce (fourth, 152), Bryson Johnson (third, 182) and Donnie Shoup (fourth, 285).
Lakewood Ranch had six wrestlers qualify for regionals, including Cam Schilson (fourth, 120 pounds), Matt Monahan (third, 138), Ranson Coons (second, 152), Anthony Salerno (second, 170), Joey Kelly (fourth, 182) and Andrew Henry (third, 195).
