Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch last boys hoops team standing in Manatee County

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Regional playoffs: Lakewood Ranch allowed just 12 first-half points and held off a second-half rally to defeat Naples Gulf Coast 47-36 on Thursday night.
The Mustangs (21-6) advance to the Class 8A-Region 3 semifinals Tuesday, when they will play Fort Myers Riverdale, a 61-54 winner over Palmetto on Thursday.
In other action, the best season in Saint Stephen’s program history ended Thursday with a 60-49 loss to visiting Fort Myers Canterbury in the 3A-3 semifinals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Out-of-Door Academy 18, Manatee 6: Nine different players scored a goal for the Thunder (2-0) in Thursday’s victory against the Hurricanes, the second win in two days.
Goal scorers for ODA included Jenna Choueiri (two goals, three assists), Elle LaClair three goals, three assists), Lexi Myers (goal, assist), Ryan Macniven (goal), Aubrey Robbins (three goals, assist); Adelaide Mahler (goal, three assists), Caroline Lafoe (goal), Ava Small (two goals, assist) and Hannah Greenblott (four goals, assist). Lizzie Karp-Hauser had nine saves.
On Wednesday, the Thunder defeated Saint Stephen’s 20-14. Top goal scorers for ODA were Greenblott (five), LaClair (four), Lafoe (three) and Myers (three). Kendall Miller had a game-high eight goals for the Falcons (0-1).
ODA travels to Calvary Christian next Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Lakewood Ranch 10, Venice 0 (5): Kali Reis was 3-for-3 with a triple and a double as the Mustangs opened the season with a victory against the visiting Indians.
Other standouts for Lakewood Ranch included McKenzie Clark (double, two RBIs), Taylor Woodring (2-for-2, double, RBI) and pitcher Brooklyn Lucero (four shutout innings).
The Mustangs will host Palmetto at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradenton Christian 11, Southeast 1 (6): The host Panthers opened the season with a victory against the Seminoles (0-2).
Top players for BCS included Mary Emilee Leahy (3 for 3, double), Ariel Marciano (2 for 3), Hailey Stovall (two doubles, RBI), Ashlyn Prewitt (double, two RBIs) and winning pitcher Sunnie Woske (four innings, zero earned runs, four strikeouts).
Bradenton Christian will host Palmetto at 4 p.m. Friday.
