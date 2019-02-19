Prep roundup: Braden River, Southeast advance in girls hoops; Manatee wins county wrestling crown

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region semifinals: Braden River and Southeast both advanced with victories Tuesday and will host regional championship games Friday night.
The Pirates (25-1) defeated Sarasota 60-35 and will host Tampa Bay Tech at 7 p.m. Friday. TBT is 27-3 and has won its four postseason games by a combined score of 250-54, including 68-10 on Tuesday against Strawberry Crest.
The Seminoles defeated St. Petersburg Lakewood 63-43 and will host Sarasota Booker at 7 p.m. Friday. It will be the final home game of head coach John Harder’s career. If Southeast wins Friday, the state semifinals and finals would be held in Lakeland.
Fort Myers Canterbury 49, Bradenton Christian 47: The visiting Panthers led by as many as nine points before the Cougars rallied to win the Class 3A-Region 3 championship Tuesday night.
Three players scored in double figures for BCS -- Jordyn Byrd (17 points), Bailey Sikkema (15) and Faith Jackson (10).
Sikkema finished her career at Bradenton Christian with 1,487 points, fourth in school history behind Jessica Magley (3,514), Maria DeKuiper (2,123) and Jennifer Tiona (1,666).
WRESTLING
County Championships: Manatee High dominated last week’s event at Palmetto High, winning amassing a 7-0 record on its way to the title.
Eight Hurricanes had 7-0 records over the two-day event, including Angelo Dedona (106 pounds), Noah Wadle (113), Brandon Tackett (120), James Russell Jr. (145), Tylynn Lukens (160), Jackson Beyer (170), Bryson Johnson (182) and Brandon Dossey (220).
Four other Canes wrestlers were 6-1, including Colin Nobles (126), Jack Russell (132), William Scholl (138) and Juane’ Ligon (195).
Manatee defeated seven teams on the way to the title -- Southeast (81-0), Bayshore (78-0), Bradenton Christian (77-0), Saint Stephen’s (78-6), Braden River (68-6), Lakewood Ranch (68-9) and Palmetto (57-21).
The Hurricanes return to action at 11 a.m. Friday in the Class 3A-District 8 tournament at Countryside High in Clearwater.
BOYS TENNIS
Venice 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3: The Thunder lost a tight contest in the season opener for both teams. Results included:
Singles -- No. 1: Ryan Rajaher (V) def Quinn Isaac 7-5, 6-2; No. 2: Ryan Sherwood (V) def YuChen Kong 6-2, 6-0; No. 3: Andrew Chiritescu (O) def Stephen Ryan 7-5, 6-4; No. 4: Luka Marfella (O) def Troy Bencamper 6-2; Mason Lai (V) def Collin O’Callaghan 7-5, 6-4; Doubles -- No. 1: Rajaher/Zipay (V) def Isaac/Marfella 8-0; No. 2: Chiritescu/Kong. def Sherwood/Whisnet 8-5.
GIRLS TENNIS
Venice 7, Out-of-Door Academy 0: The Indians rolled past the Thunder in the season opener for both teams. Results included:
Singles -- No. 1: Kaitlin Houston (V) def Laura Davenport 6-4, 6-1; No. 2: Gracie leonard (V) def Julie Viackova 6-3, 6-2; No. 3: Destiny Cair def Mairead Studdiford 6-0, 6-1; No. 4: Mickey Carr def Devon vanHousen 6-0, 6-0; No. 5: Katherine Didovich def. Sydney Graham 6-0, 6-0; Doubles -- No. 1: Houston/Moghina def Davenport/Viackova 8-3; Leanard/Caie def vanHousem/Studdiford 8-0.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cardinal Mooney 18, Manatee 0: JP Jackson had five goals and four assists to lead the Cougars to victory against the host Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Other standouts for Mooney included MJ McMahon (two goals, assist), Christian Laureano (four goals), Joseph Beach (goal) and Alex Frank (12-for-12 on faceoffs). The Cougars host Lake Highland Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.
