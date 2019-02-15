Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s, Lakewood Ranch win district titles in boys hoops

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District championships: Host Saint Stephen’s jumped out to a big lead and rolled to a 63-44 victory against Port Charlotte Community Christian on Friday to win the Class 3A-District 5 championship.
It’s the first district championship in program history for the Falcons, who led 15-2 after one quarter.
Standout players for Saint Stephen’s (21-5) included Ty Barker (18 points, 11 rebounds), Cade Westberry (16 points, eight rebounds), Cam Vining (14 points, five rebounds) and Connor Davis (eight points).
The Falcons will host the loser of Saturday’s 3A-6 final between Fort Myers Canterbury and Naples First Baptist in Thursday’s region semifinals.
Also Friday, Lakewood Ranch rolled past Palmetto 50-22 on Friday to win the Class 8A-District 11 championship.
The Mustangs will host Naples Gulf Coast in Thursday’s region quarterfinals, and the Tigers will travel to Fort Myers Riverdale.
