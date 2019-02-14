High School Sports

Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch boys soccer two wins away from state title

By Alan Bellittera

February 14, 2019 10:33 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 2, Winter Park 0: Wilmer Yanez scored two goals as the visiting Mustangs defeated the Rams (14-3-1) on Wednesday night to win the Class 5A-Region 2 championship.

Travis Freeman and Matt Bowles assisted on the goals for Lakewood Ranch (20-1-2), which advances to host a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday against Lake Mary (23-5-1).

Ryan Freeman made eight saves to record the shutout, the Mustangs’ 12th of the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 52, Naples First Baptist 40: The host Panthers outscored the Lions 18-7 in the fourth quarter Thursday to advance to the Class 3A-Region 3 final.

Three players reached double figures for BCS (5-21) -- Bailey Sikkema (16 points, nine rebounds), Emma Swaagman (16 points, eight rebounds) and Jordyn Byrd (13 points, 12 rebounds).

Up next, Bradenton Christian will travel to Fort Myers Canterbury for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.

Fort Myers Canterbury 56, Saint Stephen’s 24: The Falcons’ postseason run ended against the full-court, trapping defense of the host Cougars, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A.

Top scorers for Saint Stephen’s (16-8) were freshman Jamie Springstead (10 points), senior Maria Herrig (six) and sophomore Allie Serterides (six).

Class 8A, 6A region quarterfinals: Braden River and Southeast both advanced to Tuesday’s region semifinals.

The Pirates routed North Port 78-23 in Class 8A-Region 3 and will next host Sarasota in a rematch of the district championship game.

The Seminoles extended the career of head coach John Harder for at least one more game, defeating Cape Coral Mariner 72-28 in 6A-3. The Seminoles will play the winner of the St. Petersburg Lakewood-Naples Lely game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 8A-District 11 tournament: Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto won their semifinals Wednesday to advance to Friday’s championship game.

The Mustangs (19-6) dispatched Venice 66-46 in their semifinal. The Tigers (12-7) avenged two regular season losses to Braden River with a 45-40 triumph.

Lakewood Ranch will host Palmetto at 7 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saint Stephen’s 7, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: The host Falcons improved to 2-0 with a dominant performance Thursday. Results included:

No 1 Singles: Paradise Traub def. Wynn Bryant 8-1; No. 2: Laura Perazzolo def. Kirsten Price 8-0; No. 3: Maria Petrova def. Sofia Marsten 8-1; No. 4: Autumn Sunn def. Emily Forney 8-1; No. 5: Ella Dalzell def. Kiera Healy 8-2; No. 1 Doubles: Traub-Perazzolo def. Bryant-Healy 8-2; No. 2: Petrova-Sunn def. Marsten-Forney 8-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Saint Stephens 7, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: The host Falcons surrendered just seven games in Thursday’s victory to improve to 2-0. Results included:

No. 1 Singles: Kevin Jiang def. Mathew Danielson 8-1; No. 2: Gleb Ibragimov def. Stefan Bilanovic 8-1; No. 3: Max Bonte def. Tyler Del Zoppo 8-1; No. 4: Max Petrov def. George Rangelov 8-3; No. 5: Leonardo Dal Boni def. Tate Mayo 8-0; No. 1 Doubles: Jiang-Ibragimov def. Danielson-Bilanovic 8-1; No. 2: Bonte-Petrov def. Del Zoppo-Rangelov 8-0.

Up next, the Falcons will travel to Sarasota Riverview on Tuesday.

