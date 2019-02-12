High School Sports

Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s advances thanks to Connor Davis’ last-second shot

By Alan Bellittera

February 12, 2019 10:47 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saint Stephen’s 57, Out-of-Door Academy 56: The host Falcons (20-5) withstood a furious rally from the Thunder on Tuesday and won the Class 3A-District 5 semifinal on a layup by Connor Davis in the closing seconds.

Saint Stephen’s will host Port Charlotte Community Christian in Friday’s 7 p.m. district championship game. The Mustangs defeated Bradenton Christian 57-48 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Standouts for the Falcons included Ty Barker (17 points, six rebounds), Cade Westberry (15 points) and Ben Schnur (15 points, six rebounds). ODA (9-10) was led by Tyler O’Donoghue (16 points) and Ryan Kelly (15).

It was the second straight one-point game for ODA, which defeated Sarasota Christian 43-42 in a quarterfinal Monday. Tyler Beasley and O’Donoghue each had 14 points for the Thunder.

GIRLS TENNIS

Manatee 7, Sarasota Christian 0: The host Hurricanes opened the season with a convincing win at King Middle School.

Results included: No. 1 Singles: Perri Howard def. Nicole Hirt 8-0; No. 2 Singles: Alyssa Ely def. Auliyah Hirt 8-0; No. 3 Singles: Sabrina Coloco def. Kendall Campion 8-2; No. 4 Singles: Tamara Clemann def. Brooke Hough 8-1; No. 5 Singles: Hannah Ferrara def. Marci Voight 8-1; No. 1 Doubles: Coloco-Clemann def. Hirt-Hirt 9-7; No. 2 Doubles: Ferrara-Ely def. Campion-Hough 8-1.

Saint Stephen’s 6, Bradenton Christian 1: The Falcons defeated the rival Panthers in the season opener Tuesday at Falcons Tennis Center.

Results included: No. 1 Singles: Paradise Traub def. Maxence Lippens 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Singles: Laura Perazzolo def. Manson Lippens 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Maria Petrova def. Ruby Broadfoot 6-2, 6-3; No. 4: Ella Dalzell def. Brooke Wilt 6-3, 6-2; No. 5: Mia Ferdinand def. Pasley Smith 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 Doubles: Lippens-Lippens (ODA) def. Laura Martins and Laura Perazzolo 8-4; No. 2 Doubles: SSES wins 8-0.

BOYS TENNIS

Manatee High: Seniors Erik Polin and Lane Bowers opened the 2019 boys tennis season with victories over Sarasota Christian on Tuesday afternoon at King Middle School’s Brian McAllister Tennis Courts.

Polin (No. 1 singles) and Bowers (No. 2 singles) both posted 8-3 victories over Nathan DiMartino and Donovan Beita, respectively. Polin and Bowers teamed for an 8-1 win over DiMartino and Jack Gamble at No. 1 doubles.

With just two players on the current roster, Manatee is looking to add players to compete this year as a team. MHS students interested in playing, please contact Michael Polin at (941) 447-8354. All tennis levels accepted.

