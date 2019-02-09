Prep roundup: Five Noles place top 20 at state lifting; Mustangs in boys soccer region final

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS WEIGHTLIFTING
State meet: Southeast High junior Cameron Crowell took 10th place in the 183-pound division Saturday at the Class 1A state tournament in Panama City Beach.
Crowell was the highest finisher from Manatee County and had a 140-pound bench press and 145-pound clean-and-jerk for a 285-pound total.
Southeast had four other competitors, including Mayra Merino (110 pounds, 11th place, 115-125-240), Diana Tristan (110, 18th, 90-0-90), Maria Cruz (119, 13th, 120-125-245) and Angellina Hale (119, 16th, 115-125-240).
Other competitors included Bayshore’s Savannah Dillahay (101 pounds, 20th place, 90-95-185), Elyssa Grieco (183, 18th, 145-120-265) and Dionna Desir (199, 16th, 150-140-290).
Maryah Collins of Palmetto qualified for states in 2A but had no score in Friday’s competition.
BOYS SOCCER
Region semifinals: Lakewood Ranch advanced to the Class 5A-Region 2 championship game with a 1-0 victory against visiting Wiregrass Ranch (17-3-4) from Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
Travis Freeman scored unassisted, and goalie Ryan Freeman preserved the shutout as the Mustangs improved to 20-1-2.
Lakewood Ranch will travel to Winter Park for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday with a trip to the state semifinals at stake.
In Saturday’s other game involving a Manatee County team, Palmetto’s outstanding season ended with a 3-1 loss to Fort Myers.
