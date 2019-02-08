High School Sports

Prep roundup: BCS girls hoops team defeats Saint Stephen’s to win district title

By Alan Bellittera

February 08, 2019 10:33 PM

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bradenton Christian 52, Saint Stephen’s 39: Bailey Sikkema scored a game-high 17 points and the Panthers defeated the rival Falcons on Friday night to win the Class 3A-District 5 championship.

For the second straight meeting, Saint Stephen’s jumped out to an early lead, but BCS quickly rallied and pulled ahead before halftime.

Other standouts for the Panthers included Jordyn Byrd (13 points) and Faith Jackson (12 points). Sikkema scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half.

Top scorers for the Falcons were Allie Serterides (11 points), Maria Herrig (eight) and Jamie Springstead (eight).

Both teams advance to the region playoffs, which start Thursday. BCS will host the 3A-6 runner-up, while Saint Stephen’s will be on the road.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Saint Stephen’s 68, Sarasota 56: Cade Westberry scored a game-high 22 points and the visiting Falcons finished the regular season 19-5 with a victory against the Sailors (5-18) on Thursday night.

Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Ty Barker (20 points, eight rebounds), Cam Vining (seven points) and Ben Schnur (10 rebounds).

The Falcons will host a Class 3A-District 5 semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.

Alan Bellittera

Alan Bellittera is the print liaison for the Bradenton Herald and also helps with breaking news and high school sports coverage. Alan graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2000 and is a lifelong Florida resident.

  Comments  