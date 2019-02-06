High School Sports

Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch, Palmetto advance to region semifinals in boys soccer

By Alan Bellittera

February 06, 2019 10:59 PM

Palmetto High’s boys soccer team defeated Palmetto Ridge from Naples 1-0 on Wednesday night in the Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinals.
Palmetto High’s boys soccer team defeated Palmetto Ridge from Naples 1-0 on Wednesday night in the Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinals. Photo provided
Palmetto High’s boys soccer team defeated Palmetto Ridge from Naples 1-0 on Wednesday night in the Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinals. Photo provided

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Ranch 2, Steinbrenner 1: Travis Freeman scored on a penalty kick and Wilmer Yanez also scored a goal as the host Mustangs defeated the Warriors (13-7-3) on Wednesday.

Josh Hays had an assist and goalie Ryan Freeman four saves for Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch (18-1-2) advances to the Class 5A-Region 2 semifinals and will host Wesley Chapel Wiregrass Ranch at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Palmetto 1, Naples Palmetto Ridge 0: Luke Pizano scored the game’s only goal Wednesday on a header to send the host Tigers on to the Class 4A-Region 3 semifinals.

Danny Carmen assisted on the goal for Palmetto (11-5-4), which will host Fort Myers at 7 p.m. Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braden River 34, Cardinal Mooney 32: The visiting Pirates bounced back from Tuesday night’s double-overtime loss to defeat the Cougars on Wednesday.

Lonnie Brown hit a driving lay-up with one second remaining to complete a 22-8 run and help Braden River improve to 16-8.

Standout players for the Pirates included D’Angelo Antonino (10 points), Brown (six points, five rebounds, two steals) and Kam Brooks (eight points, two assists). Cardinal Mooney’s Arkwell Dratleff led all scorers with 18.

Braden River will host Sarasota at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Alan Bellittera

Alan Bellittera is the print liaison for the Bradenton Herald and also helps with breaking news and high school sports coverage. Alan graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2000 and is a lifelong Florida resident.

  Comments  