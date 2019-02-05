Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s, BCS advance in girls hoops; Bayshore boys top Braden River in OT

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 41, Out-of-Door Academy 31: The host Falcons completed a season sweep of the rival Thunder on Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Class 3A-District 5 tournament.
Sarah Stevens scored 17 points to lead Saint Stephen’s , followed by Allie Serterides with 13. Ciniya Moore led ODA with 11 points.
The Falcons outscored ODA 14-5 in the fourth quarter.
“That was a fun basketball game to be a part of,” Falcons head coach Bret Bystricky said. “I told the girls heading into the fourth quarter that this is what playoff basketball is supposed to feel like. One of your rivals at home, a tight, physical game. Our kids just made plays in the fourth quarter.
“The coaching staff couldn’t have been more proud of the effort tonight. There were bodies flying on the floor every time there was a loose ball. Both teams gave it everything tonight.”
At 7 p.m. Friday, Saint Stephen’s will host another rival, Bradenton Christian, for the district championship.
Bradenton Christian 62, Sarasota Christian 31: Bailey Sikkema and Jordyn Byrd each scored 18 points to lead the visiting Panthers past the Blazers in the opening round of the Class 3A-District 5 tournament on Monday.
Emma Swaagman also had 13 points for BCS, which went on to defeat Imagine School North Port 49-39 in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Manatee 48, Palmetto 12: The host Hurricanes (18-7) advanced to the semifinals of the Class 8A-District 11 tournament with a victory over the Tigers (4-22) on Monday.
Junior Carly Paynter had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Manatee, which also got solid contributions from junior Ophelia Lidge (10 points) and freshman Keile O’Dell (seven).
Manatee will travel to Sarasota for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday looking to earn a trip to regionals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bayshore 59, Braden River 57: Jaemaal Newson scored 20 points and the visiting Bruins defeated the Pirates in double overtime Tuesday night.
Bryce Brewer had 10 of his 18 points in overtime for Bayshore, which improved to 14-9. Standouts for Braden River (15-8), included Andre Nunez (17 points, six rebounds, four assists) and D’Angelo Antonino (12 points, four rebounds).
Saint Stephen’s 60, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 38: Ty Barker had 24 points and seven rebounds as the host Falcons improved to 18-5 with Tuesday’s victory.
Ben Schnur scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Saint Stephen’s, which will wrap up the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sarasota High.
GIRLS SOCCER
Naples First Baptist 2, Saint Stephen’s 1: The Falcons’ season ended Tuesday at home with a loss in the Class 1A-Region 3 quarterfinals.
Elle Johnston scored Saint Stephen’s goal on an assist from Ayla Johnston, and goalie Emma Craig made seven saves.
The Falcons finished the season 11-4.
