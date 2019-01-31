Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s girls, Lakewood Ranch boys win district soccer titles

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 4, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Ayla Johnston and Jackie Schlossberg each scored two goals as the host Falcons defeated the Thunder (10-5-1) on Thursday to win the Class 1A-District 7 championship.
Schlossberg also had an assist for Saint Stephen’s (11-3), and goalie Emma Craig had eight saves.
Both teams advances to region quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday against opponents to be determined.
Venice 1, Braden River 0: The Pirates fell just short against the host Indians in the Class 4A-District 11 championship Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 5, Sarasota Riverview 0: The Mustangs continued their stellar season with a Class 5A-District 8 championship Thursday.
The Mustangs improved to 17-1-2 and will host a region quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 44, Cardinal Mooney 41: Cade Westberry’s 3-pointer at the buzzer capped a wild fourth quarter and gave the Falcons a victory Thursday against the host Cougars (9-12).
Westberry had 14 points and five rebounds for Saint Stephen’s (17-4), which trailed by nine points with about three minutes left. The Falcons rallied to take a 41-38 lead, but Cardinal Mooney’s Jake Hebdow hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to tie it.
Other standouts for the Falcons included Ty Barker (11 points, eight rebounds) and Cam Vining (11 points).
The Falcons will play Ocala Vanguard at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hornets Shoot-out in Haines City.
