Prep roundup: Palmetto, Braden River advance to 4A-11 final in boys soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Palmetto 1, Venice 0: Freshman Caleb Nunemaker scored the game’s only goal Wednesday to propel the host Tigers past the Indians in the semifinals of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament.
Luke Pizano assisted on the goal for Palmetto (9-5-4), which got its ninth shutout of the season thanks to the play of goalie Luciano Calvillo and defenders Billy Paneda, Danny Paniagua, Daniel Carmen and Cresensio Santana.
Palmetto will host Braden River in the 4A-11 championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Pirates defeated North Port 2-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 1, Manatee 0: The Mustangs scored the game’s only goal in overtime to defeat the rival Hurricanes on Wednesday and win the Class 5A-District 8 championship.
Both teams will compete in region quarterfinals Tuesday, with Lakewood Ranch at home and Manatee on the road against opponents to be determined.
WRESTLING
Manatee 57, Palmetto 18: Noah Wadle (113 pounds) remained undefeated this season at 31-0, helping the host Hurricanes (27-5) defeat the Tigers on Wednesday.
Other standouts for Manatee included Ty Lukens (160 pounds), who improved to 39-1 with a first-period fall, and William Scholl (138), who earned a 9-6 victory.
