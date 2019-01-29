Prep roundup: Several Manatee County teams advance to district soccer finals

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Bradenton Christian 2, Out-of-Door Academy 1: The host Panthers advanced to their first district championship in 16 years with a victory against the Thunder on Tuesday.
Darius Baxter and Dylan Bezet scored for BCS, which overcame a 1-0 deficit.
The Panthers will face rival Saint Stephen’s in the Class 1A-District 7 championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lakewood Ranch 5, Sarasota 0: Wilmer Yanez scored three goals and Alex Thompson had two as the Mustangs shut out the Sailors (5-11) on Tuesday.
The victory puts Lakewood Ranch in Thursday’s Class 5A-District 8 championship against Sarasota Riverview, which defeated Manatee 3-1 in the other semifinal.
Travis Freeman, Cade Schwarz, Najii Green-Villegas and Josh Hays each had an assist for the Mustangs (17-1-2), and Ryan Freeman had one save.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Imagine Schools North Port 1: Noah LaBelle scored two goals in 18 minutes off the bench Tuesday to help the host Falcons advance to their ninth straight district final.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s (13-3) were Alex Rodriguez (goal), Max Damm (goal), Diarmuid Harkin (assist) and Sean Rodriguez (assist).
The Falcons will host Bradenton Christian in the Class 1A-District 7 championship at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 5, Imagine Schools North Port 0: Five different players found the back of the net Monday for the host Falcons, who advanced to the Class 1A-District 7 championship game.
Standout players included Ayla Johnston (goal, assist), Taylor Vogt (goal, assist), Kendall Miller (goal), Jackie Schlossberg (goal), Ellie Johnston (goal), Kayleigh Vogt (two assists) and Emma Craig (two saves).
The Falcons (10-4) will host Out-of-Door Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday for the 1A-7 title. ODA defeated Bradenton Christian 8-0 in Monday’s other semifinal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 72, Sarasota Military Academy 47: Bailey Sikkema had 29 points to lead the visiting Panthers (17-4) to victory Tuesday, their third win in four days.
Faith Jackson had 18 points and Hannah Wiers 17 for the Panthers.
On Monday, Wiers and Jackson each had 16 points as BCS defeated host Bayshore (5-15).
Sikkema added 12 points for the Panthers. Bayshore was led by Ty Romo (13 points) and Gigi Ocean (10 points).
On Saturday, the Panthers beat Sarasota Riverview 54-38. Jordyn Byrd had 16 points and 19 rebounds, followed by Sikkema (14 points), Jackson (12) and Wiers (eight).
Saint Stephen’s 39, St. Petersburg Northside Christian 35: The Falcons allowed just one point in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory Tuesday on their home court.
Allie Serterides and Maria Herrig each had 10 points to lead Saint Stephen’s (11-8), followed by Sarah Stevens (eight) and Jamie Springstead (six).
“We had to persevere tonight,” Falcons coach Bret Bystricky said. “We found ourselves in foul trouble again. We didn’t shoot real well. ... But minus a short stretch where (Northside’s Summer) O’Bierne just couldn’t miss, our defense really held serve. We made plays down the stretch when we needed them, and got big stops on the defensive end.”
Saint Stephen’s travels to Cardinal Mooney for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 50, Palmetto 41: Drevian Mays filled up the stat sheet with six points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals for the visiting Pirates (14-7, 6-3) on Tuesday in a win over the Tigers (8-7, 4-5).
Other standouts for Braden River included D’Angelo Antonino (18 points, eight rebounds), Lonnie Brown (12 points, four rebounds) and Kam Brooks (10 points). David Burston led Palmetto with 10 points.
The Pirates will host Venice at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Saint Stephen’s 64, Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate 40: Cade Westberry had 24 points and six rebounds as the host Falcons improved to 16-4 with a win against the Phoenix (9-12) on Monday.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Ty Barker (13 points, 11 rebounds), Connor Davis (seven points) and Ben Schnur (seven points, eight rebounds).
The Falcons travel to Cardinal Mooney for a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday.
Cardinal Mooney 52, Out-of-Door Academy 39: Tyler O’Donoghue scored 10 points and Ryan Kelly nine for the host Thunder in Tuesday’s loss to the Cougars.
