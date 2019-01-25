Prep roundup: Stellar seasons continue for Falcons boys hoops, Pirates boys soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 66, Bradenton Christian 52: Cade Westberry had 25 points and five assists, and the visiting Falcons finished 10-0 in district play with a victory over the rival Panthers on Friday night.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s (15-4) included Cam Vining (13 points, six rebounds), Ben Schnur (10 points, eight rebounds), Ty Barker (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Connor Davis (eight points).
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Cam Rosier and Nate Schewe each had 13 points to lead BCS (9-10, 6-4).
Saint Stephen’s hosts Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate at 7 p.m. Monday.
Braden River 62, Sarasota 50: Four players scored in double figures for the visiting Pirates, who picked up their 13th win of the season Friday.
Standouts for Braden River (13-7, 5-3) included Drevian Mays (11 points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals) Lonnie Brown (12 points, six rebounds, two blocks) Karmani Gregory (10 points, three assists, Chase Owen (10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) and Kam Brooks (seven assists).
The Pirates travel to Palmetto for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 64, Imagine Schools North Port 27: Jacob Sanford and Ryan Kelly led a balanced Thunder scoring attack with nine points each in Friday’s victory.
DeClan McCann contributed eight points for ODA.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 3, Sarasota Riverview 2: Adan Escobar, Nicholas Proshka and Nicholas Anderson each scored a goal Friday for the host Pirates (10-4-1, 5-2-1), who set a school record for regular season win percentage.
Anderson and Grant Hill each had an assist for Braden River, and three goalies -- Aiden Smith (four saves), Dammy Freija (two) and Daniel Caro -- combined to make seven saves.
The Pirates also set school marks with 15 different players scoring a goal this season and all 16 recording either a goal or an assist.
Saint Stephen’s 3, Manatee 1: Senior Noah LaBelle scored all three Falcons goals Friday in a victory over the Hurricanes.
Senior Alex Rodriguez had an assist for Saint Stephen’s, which will host a Class 1A-District 7 semifinal match at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 44, Saint Stephen’s 33: The host Panthers (15-4, 8-0) erased an early nine-point deficit and defeated the rival Falcons (10-8, 4-4) on Friday night.
Bailey Sikkema led BCS with 19 points and six rebounds. Other standouts for the Panthers were Jordyn Byrd (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Hannah Wiers (six points, six assists).
Saint Stephen’s was led by Allie Serterides and Jamie Springstead, who each had six points.
BCS travels to Sarasota Riverview for a 6 p.m. game Saturday. Saint Stephen’s hosts St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments