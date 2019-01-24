High School Sports

Prep roundup: Manatee girls earn 15th hoops win; seniors propel Palmetto boys soccer

By Alan Bellittera

January 24, 2019 10:15 PM

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manatee 66, Palmetto 22: Senior Grace Jerome had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Hurricanes won their 15th game, defeating the Tigers on Thursday.

Other standouts for Manatee (15-7) included junior Andrea Soto (11 points) and freshman Summer Prescott (eight). Three other players -- Carly Paynter, Julissa Valle and Keile O’Dell -- each scored seven points.

Manatee plays at Sarasota Military Academy at 6 p.m. Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Palmetto 9, St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins 0: Seniors Billy Paneda and Emanuel Martinez each had a hat trick to celebrate senior night for the host Tigers (8-5-4) on Thursday.

Other standouts for Palmetto included senior Jesse Bailon (two goals), senior Fernando Santano (goal), senior goalie Danny Sanchez (shutout), Danny Paniagua (assist) and Anthony Adan (assist). Paneda also had an assist to go with his three goals.

Up next, Palmetto will host Venice in the semifinals of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament on Wednesday. The Indians beat Charlotte 2-0 on Thursday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Braden River 51, Sarasota Riverview 44: D’Angelo Antonino had 21 points and seven rebounds as the host Pirates defeated the Rams on Wednesday night.

Lonnie Brown also had a strong performance for Braden River (12-7, 4-2) with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Pirates travel to Sarasota on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Punta Gorda Charlotte 5, Palmetto 0: The Tigers’ season ended with a loss to the host Tarpons in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament Wednesday.

Alan Bellittera

Alan Bellittera is the print liaison for the Bradenton Herald and also helps with breaking news and high school sports coverage. Alan graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2000 and is a lifelong Florida resident.

  Comments  