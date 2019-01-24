Prep roundup: Manatee girls earn 15th hoops win; seniors propel Palmetto boys soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manatee 66, Palmetto 22: Senior Grace Jerome had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Hurricanes won their 15th game, defeating the Tigers on Thursday.
Other standouts for Manatee (15-7) included junior Andrea Soto (11 points) and freshman Summer Prescott (eight). Three other players -- Carly Paynter, Julissa Valle and Keile O’Dell -- each scored seven points.
Manatee plays at Sarasota Military Academy at 6 p.m. Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Palmetto 9, St. Petersburg Dixie Hollins 0: Seniors Billy Paneda and Emanuel Martinez each had a hat trick to celebrate senior night for the host Tigers (8-5-4) on Thursday.
Other standouts for Palmetto included senior Jesse Bailon (two goals), senior Fernando Santano (goal), senior goalie Danny Sanchez (shutout), Danny Paniagua (assist) and Anthony Adan (assist). Paneda also had an assist to go with his three goals.
Up next, Palmetto will host Venice in the semifinals of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament on Wednesday. The Indians beat Charlotte 2-0 on Thursday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 51, Sarasota Riverview 44: D’Angelo Antonino had 21 points and seven rebounds as the host Pirates defeated the Rams on Wednesday night.
Lonnie Brown also had a strong performance for Braden River (12-7, 4-2) with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The Pirates travel to Sarasota on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Punta Gorda Charlotte 5, Palmetto 0: The Tigers’ season ended with a loss to the host Tarpons in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament Wednesday.
