Prep roundup: Several Manatee County teams pick up wins as regular season winds down

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 57, Out-of-Door Academy 45: Ty Barker tossed in 17 points to help the visiting Falcons (14-4, 9-0) defeat the Thunder (7-8, 3-6) on Tuesday.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Jordan Edwards (13 points), Ben Schnur (11) and Cade Westberry (eight).
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Top scorers for ODA were Tyler O’Donoghue (17 points) and Jake Nease (eight).
Saint Stephen’s has clinched the top spot in the district and will finish the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at Bradenton Christian.
Braden River 55, Manatee 42: The Pirates went on a 20-2 second-quarter run to erase an early deficit and defeat the visiting Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Top players for Braden River (11-7, 4-2) included D’Angelo Antonino (23 points, 11 rebounds), Lonnie Brown (10 points, seven rebounds) and Kam Brooks (nine points, seven assists).
Three players reached double figures for Manatee (4-12, 2-5) -- Alex Rodriguez (12 points), De’Von Heaven (12) and Malcolm Clermont (10).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 54, IMG Academy 44: Bailey Sikkema scored a game-high 24 points to lead the host Panthers (14-4) to a senior night victory Tuesday.
Sikkema also had five rebounds and four steals. Other standouts for BCS included Jordyn Byrd (12 points, 14 rebounds) and Faith Jackson (11 points, five rebounds, five steals).
Top scorers for IMG were Nichola Hudson (18 points) and Trinity Wright (12 points).
The Panthers will host Saint Stephen’s at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Saint Stephen’s 60, Out-of-Door Academy 36: The visiting Falcons erased an early 12-point deficit to defeat the Thunder on Tuesday.
Top scorers for Saint Stephen’s (10-7, 4-3) were junior Sarah Stevens (21 points), Lillianna Chapman (10), Maria Herrig (nine) and Jamie Springstead (eight).
ODA was led by Jenna Viard (eight points) and Sophie Fedder (seven).
The Falcons travel to Bradenton Christian for a 5:30 p.m. game Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manatee 2, Saint Stephen’s 1: The visiting Hurricanes edged the Falcons (9-3), who got a goal from Katie Lin in Tuesday’s loss.
Emma Craig had nine saves for Saint Stephen’s, which next plays in the Class 1A-District tournament semifinals Monday against an opponent to be determined.
BOYS SOCCER
Bradenton Christian 3, Tampa Cambridge 0: Dylan Bezet scored two goals as the Panthers were victorious on senior night Monday.
Luke Evangelista also scored a goal for BCS, and goalie Alec Lucas recorded a shutout.
Tampa Catholic 5, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Falcons dropped to 11-3 on the season following the road defeat Tuesday.
Saint Stephen’s will host Manatee at 7 p.m. Friday for senior night.
Comments