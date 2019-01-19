Prep roundup: Good weekend on basketball court for Bradenton Christian, Saint Stephen’s

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 60, Imagine Schools North Port 47: The visiting Panthers locked up the top seed in the district tournament with a victory Saturday.
Bailey Sikkema had 21 points and 10 rebounds for BCS (13-4, 7-0), which also got a double-double from Jordyn Byrd (18 points, 13 rebounds). Faith Jackson contributed 10 points, four assists and three steals for the Panthers.
BCS hosts IMG Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday for senior night.
Saint Stephen’s 52, Port Charlotte Community Christian 10: The visiting Falcons won their third straight game Friday thanks in part to 19 points from junior Sarah Stevens.
Saint Stephen’s raced to a 22-2 lead after one quarter. Other standouts for the Falcons (9-7) included Maria Herrig (14 points) and Allie Serterides (nine).
Saint Stephen’s travels to Out-of-Door Academy on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 64 Out-of-Door Academy 55: Three players scored in double figures for the Panthers (8-9, 6-3) in a victory Friday against the Thunder.
Cameron Rosier led BCS with 25 points, followed by Nate Schewe (15) and Dylan Cotrone (11). Tyler O’Donoghue led ODA with 21 points, and Tyler Beasley added 17.
Saint Stephen’s 65, Port Charlotte CC 51: Ty Barker and Ben Schnur both had double-doubles for the visiting Falcons, who improved to 13-4 with Friday’s victory.
Barker had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Stephen’s, and Schnur had 20 points to go with 10 boards. Other standouts included Cade Westberry (10 points), Cam Vining (10 Rebounds) and Jordan Edwards (five assists).
The Falcons next play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Out-of-Door Academy.
BOYS SOCCER
Bradenton Christian 6, Bayshore 3: Darius Baxter scored two goals as the host Panthers defeated the Bruins on Friday.
Other goal scorers for BCS included Luke Evangelista, Dylan Bezet, Alec Lucas and Gideon Jankovich.
The Panthers will host Tampa Cambridge at 6:30 p.m. Monday for senior night.
