High School Sports

Prep roundup: Braden River victorious in boys and girls soccer

By Alan Bellittera

January 17, 2019 10:57 PM

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BOYS SOCCER

Braden River 3, Sarasota 1: Three players found the back of the net to lead the Pirates (9-3-1) to victory Thursday.

Standout players for Braden River include Adan Escobar (goal), Grant Hill (goal), Darius Beckford (goal), Nick Anderson (assist), Atilla Szalay (assist), Aiden Smith (three saves), Sammy Freija (two saves) and Daniel Caro (save).

The Pirates host Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tampa Jesuit 3, Lakewood Ranch 2: The visiting Mustangs (15-1-2) suffered their first loss of the season against the Tigers (15-1) on Tuesday night.

Drew Clark and Jacob Jordan each scored a goal for Lakewood Ranch, with an assist from Josh Hays and seven saves from goalie Ryan Freeman.

GIRLS SOCCER

Braden River 2, Out-of-Door Academy 0: Emmy Parrish and Morgan Moritz each scored a goal to lead the visiting Pirates (8-4-2) on Thursday.

Ashley Tollner assisted on both goals for Braden RIver, which will next host North Port on Jan. 29 in the semifinals of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament.

Alan Bellittera

Alan Bellittera is the print liaison for the Bradenton Herald and also helps with breaking news and high school sports coverage. Alan graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2000 and is a lifelong Florida resident.

  Comments  