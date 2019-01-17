Prep roundup: Braden River victorious in boys and girls soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 3, Sarasota 1: Three players found the back of the net to lead the Pirates (9-3-1) to victory Thursday.
Standout players for Braden River include Adan Escobar (goal), Grant Hill (goal), Darius Beckford (goal), Nick Anderson (assist), Atilla Szalay (assist), Aiden Smith (three saves), Sammy Freija (two saves) and Daniel Caro (save).
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Pirates host Cardinal Mooney at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tampa Jesuit 3, Lakewood Ranch 2: The visiting Mustangs (15-1-2) suffered their first loss of the season against the Tigers (15-1) on Tuesday night.
Drew Clark and Jacob Jordan each scored a goal for Lakewood Ranch, with an assist from Josh Hays and seven saves from goalie Ryan Freeman.
GIRLS SOCCER
Braden River 2, Out-of-Door Academy 0: Emmy Parrish and Morgan Moritz each scored a goal to lead the visiting Pirates (8-4-2) on Thursday.
Ashley Tollner assisted on both goals for Braden RIver, which will next host North Port on Jan. 29 in the semifinals of the Class 4A-District 11 tournament.
Comments