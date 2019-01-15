Prep roundup: In girls hoops, Saint Stephen’s wins on back-to-back nights and Manatee tops Venice

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 55, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 7: The Falcons had a healthy and complete squad for the first time all season and it showed in a rout Monday at home.
Standout players included Allie Serterides (14 points), Sarah Stevens (13), Jamie Springstead (12) and Maria Herrig (10).
“Shorecrest was playing a bit short-handed tonight, but we’ve been in that position all season long,” Saint Stephen’s head coach Bret Bystricky said. “It was welcome sight to see Sarah (Stevens) back out there on the court tonight. The girls’ energy tonight was fantastic all the way up and down the roster. When we play like that we’ll be a tough out.”
On Tuesday, the Falcons (8-7) picked up another win, defeating host Valrico Foundation Academy 64-19. Top scorers were Sarah Stevens (20 points), Lillianna Chapman (11), Allie Serterides (10) and Maria Herrig (10).
Saint Stephen’s travels to Port Charlotte Community Christian at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Manatee 57, Venice 56: Junior Ophelia Lidge scored 21 points and the host Hurricanes (14-5) edged the Indians (4-13) on Tuesday.
Other standouts for Manatee included junior Carly Paynter (11 points, 11 rebounds) and junior Andrea Soto (13 points).
Manatee travels to Lakewood Ranch for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 4, Punta Gorda Charlotte 0: Lance Lenosky scored two goals and three goalies combined on a shutout for the host Pirates (8-3-1).
Other standouts included Alejandro Cardona (goal), Liam Antoszewski (goal), Nick Anderson (assist), Nicholas Proshka (assist) and goalies Aiden Smith (two saves), Sammy Freija (save) and Daniel Caro (save).
Braden River travels to Sarasota for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Sarasota Booker 0: Jacob Whorf had a hat trick and an assist Monday as the visiting Falcons improved to 10-2.
Noah LaBelle scored the other goal for Saint Stephen’s on a penalty kick, and Alex Slowick had an assist. It was the Falcons’ second shutout of the season.
Saint Stephen’s travels to Sarasota to face Riverview at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lakewood Ranch 10, Southeast 1: Wilmer Yanez had a hat trick and an assist as the host Mustangs rolled past the Seminoles (3-7-1) on Monday night.
Other standouts for Lakewood Ranch included Alex Thompson (two goals), Travis Freeman (goal, assist), Najii Green-Villegas (goal, assist), Owen Speir (goal), Ruari Leavy (goal) Garret Zimmerman (assist), Sam Leavy (assist) and goalie Michael Plechy (two saves).
GIRLS SOCCER
Braden River 2, Punta Gorda Charlotte 0: Savannah DeCastro and Ashley Tollner scored goals for the visiting Pirates (7-4-2) on Tuesday.
Brooke Tyquinco had an assist, and Libby Ling got the shutout for Braden River, which travels to Out-of-Door Academy for a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Port Charlotte Community Christian 76, Bradenton Christian 70: Cameron Rosier and Nate Schewe combined for 51 points, scoring 29 and 22 for the Panthers (7-9, 6-3) in Tuesday’s loss.
BCS will host Out-of-Door Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Out-of-Door Academy 58, Sarasota Christian 38: Tyler O’Donoghue had 20 points and Tyler Beasley scored 11 to lead the Thunder to victory Tuesday.
