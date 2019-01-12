Prep roundup: Manatee wins district duals wrestling tournament

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
WRESTLING
Class 3A-District Duals: Manatee won all five matches to take the team title Saturday at Countryside High in Clearwater.
The Hurricanes defeated Sarasota Riverview (76-6), Lakewood Ranch (45-21), St. Petersburg (63-16), Pinellas Park (64-15) and Palm Harbor University High (49-28). They will host regionals Thursday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Standout wrestlers for Manatee included Noah Wadle (5-0, 113 pounds), Brandon Tackett (5-0, 120), Colin Nobles (4-0, 126), James Russell (5-0, 145), Tylynn Lukens (5-0, 160), Juanya Ligon (5-0, 220), Limarcus Waller (4-0, 170) and Angelo Dedona (4-1, 106).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 78, Imagine School of North Port 19: Ty Barker had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the host Falcons to their 12th victory Saturday.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s (12-4, 7-0) included Cade Westberry (14 points), Jordan Edwards (12 points, five assists) and Dylan Davis (10 rebounds, five assists).
The Falcons return to action Friday at 7 p.m. against Community Christian in Port Charlotte.
Lakewood Ranch 69, Braden River 33: Keon Buckley scored 30 points to lead the visiting Mustangs (10-4, 4-0) past the rival Pirates (10-5, 3-1) on Friday.
Other standouts included Braden River’s Andre Nunez (15 points) and Lakewood Ranch’s Josh Young (11).
The Pirates return to action Thursday at Venice.
Out-of-Door Academy 55, Sarasota Military Academy 45: The Thunder overcame a slow start to pick up the victory Friday.
Top scorers for ODA were Tyler O’Donoghue (19 points) and Grant Massey (nine).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 62 Sarasota Christian 15: Hannah Wiers had 18 points to lead the Panthers to victory Saturday.
Other standouts included Bailey Sikkema (15 points, 10 steals), Emma Swaagman (12 points) and Jordyn Byrd (12 rebounds).
Imagine School of North Port 42, Saint Stephen’s 28: Jamie Springstead had 10 points for the host Falcons, who got off to a slow start and were unable to overcome the early deficit Saturday.
Maria Herrig had seven points for Saint Stephen’s (6-7, 3-3) and Lillianna Chapman added five.
The Falcons host St. Petersburg Shorecrest at 6 p.m. Monday.
Out-of-Door Academy 44, Sarasota Military Academy 18: Adelaide Mahler scored 15 points and Ciniya Moore had nine to lead the Thunder to victory Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 3, Lake Nona 3: The host Mustangs ended up with their second straight tie Friday.
Travis Freeman had two goals and an assist for Lakewood Ranch (13-0-2). Wilmer Yanez had the other goal, Jacob Jordan had an assist, and goalie Ryan Freeman made four saves.
The Mustangs host Southeast at 7 p.m. Monday.
Comments