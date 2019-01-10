Prep roundup: Braden River earns impressive wins in boys soccer and girls hoops

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 8, Sarasota Booker 0: Josh Knutson had a goal and two assists, including one on the first varsity goal for brother John Knutson, as the host Pirates defeated the Tornadoes on Thursday.
Six other players scored a goal for Braden River (7-3-1, 4-2-1), including Grant Hill, Kyle Nichols, Jacob Sowards, Alejandro Cardona, Nicholas Proshka and Liam Antoszewski. Lance Lenosky had two assists, with Adan Escobar, Atilla Szalay and Darius Beckford with one each. Sammy Freija and Daniel Caro combined for three saves in goal to preserve the shutout.
Braden River hosts Punta Gorda Charlotte at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Saint Stephen’s 6, Sarasota 1: Senior Noah LaBelle scored two goals as the Falcons (9-2) rolled to victory Thursday.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included senior Alex Rodriguez (goal), junior Jacob Whorf (goal, assist), freshman Alex Slowick (goal), freshman Charlie Sherrill (goal), Spencer Schulman (assist) and junior David Rodriguez (assist).
Up next, the Falcons will travel to Sarasota Booker for a 7 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Braden River 70, Manatee 53: O’Mariah Gordon scored 32 points as the host Pirates defeated the Hurricanes (13-5) on Thursday to remain unbeaten at 14-0.
Junior Ophelia Lidge led Manatee with 22 points, and freshman Summer Prescott tossed in 16.
The Hurricanes host Venice at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 44, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 19: Ciniya Moore scored 11 points and Mira Khazanchi added nine as the Thunder (4-4) won Thursday.
