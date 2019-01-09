Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch hands Saint Stephen’s first loss in girls soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 1, Saint Stephen’s 0: Emma Craig made 17 saves for the host Falcons, but the Mustangs managed one goal to hand Saint Stephen’s its first loss of the season Wednesday.
Lakewood Ranch (9-2) scored in the 13th minute, only the second goal allowed all season by Saint Stephen’s.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Falcons will host Cardinal Mooney at 6 p.m. Tuesday on senior night.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 1, Cardinal Mooney 1: The Mustangs (13-0-1) have the first blemish on their record after the host Cougars managed a tie Wednesday.
Wilmer Yanez scored Lakewood Ranch’s only goal, and Ryan Freeman had four saves. The Mustangs host Lake Nona at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 56, Cardinal Mooney 50: Jordan Edwards (15 points) led a balanced scoring attack for the host Falcons (11-4) in a victory against the Cougars on Wednesday.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Ty Barker (14 points), Cade Westberry (10), Cam Vining (nine) and Ben Schnur (eight points, 10 rebounds). Connor Powers had 16 points to lead Cardinal Mooney.
The Falcons erased an 11-point, first-quarter deficit. They will host Imagine Schools North Port at 4 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manatee 71, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 13: Senior Grace Jerome had 24 points, 16 rebounds and three steals to lead the host Hurricanes in a one-sided victory Wednesday.
Other standouts for Manatee (13-4) included junior Ophelia Lidge (12 points, three assists, two steals) and junior Carly Paynter (11 points, six rebounds).
The Hurricanes travel to Braden River at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cardinal Mooney 37, Saint Stephen’s 33: The visiting Cougars (9-4) rallied late to defeat the Falcons (6-6) on Wednesday.
Jamie Springstead led Saint Stephen’s with 14 points, and Allie Serterides added 12. Cardinal Mooney was led by Natalie Mercadante’s 18 points.
The Falcons will host Imagine Schools North Port at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comments