Prep roundup: Convincing wins for Braden River, Saint Stephen’s and Lakewood Ranch on soccer field

GIRLS SOCCER
Braden River 5, Palmetto 0: Brooke Tyquinco scored a hat trick to lead the host Pirates (6-4-1) to victory against the rival Tigers on senior night Tuesday.
Other standouts for Braden River included Ashley Tollner (goal, assist), Emma Parrish (goal), Savannah DeCastro and freshman goalie Libby Ling (shutout).
The Pirates are off until Monday, when they travel to Sarasota to face Riverview at 7 p.m.
Saint Stephen’s 4, Clearwater Calvary Christian 0: Elle Johnston scored two goals and goalie Emma Craig made eight saves as the host Falcons improved to 9-0 with Monday’s victory against CCC (5-3-1).
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Kayleigh Vogt (goal, assist), KK Hart (goal, assist), Ayla Johnston (assist) and Kendall Miller (assist).
Up next, the Falcons travel to Lakewood Ranch for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 8, Venice 0: Travis Freeman scored a hat trick and five other players found the back of the net as the visiting Mustangs improved to 13-0 with a rout of the Indians (2-10).
Other standouts for Lakewood Ranch included Wilmer Yanez (goal, two assists), Najii Green-Villegas (goal, two assists), Garrett Wicks (goal), Jacob Jordan (goal), Daniel Schagen (goal), Josh Hays (assist) and Ryan Freeman (two saves).
Up next, the Mustangs travel to Cardinal Mooney for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday.
Clearwater Calvary Christian 4, Saint Stephen’s 1: The Falcons dropped to 8-2 following the loss to the visiting Warriors.
Senior Noah LaBelle had Saint Stephen’s only goal on an assist from senior Alex Rodriguez.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 45, Sarasota Christian 29: The host Falcons (6-5, 3-2) allowed only eight second-half points to break open a tie game and defeat the Blazers (3-10, 0-4) on Tuesday.
Seniors Lillianna Chapman and Maria Herrig led Saint Stephen’s in scoring on senior night with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Allie Serterides also reached double figures for the Falcons with 10.
“I thought Sarasota (Christian) really took it to us to start the game,” Falcons head coach Bret Bystricky said. “Our defense couldn’t slow them down in the first quarter. Fortunately, our offense was clicking as well or we would’ve been in trouble tonight. Our two seniors, Lillianna Chapman and Maria Herrig, really led us tonight. They made big shots, led the team in scoring.
“It’s always extra special when your seniors are the stars of Senior Night. I was proud of both of them tonight.”
The Falcons host Cardinal Mooney at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 45, Port Charlotte Community Christian 28: Sophie Fedder and Adelaide Mahler each scored eight points to lead the Thunder to victory Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 58, Sarasota Christian 30: Ben Schnur put up a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Falcons pulled away from the Blazers (2-9, 0-5) after a tight first quarter Tuesday.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s (10-4, 6-0) included Ty Barker (10 points, five rebounds), Cade Westberry (seven points) and Ross Springstead (seven points).
The Falcons return to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. at home against Cardinal Mooney.
Braden River 65, Bradenton Christian 40: Lonnie Brown had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and the host Pirates (10-4) defeated the Panthers on Tuesday.
Other standouts for Braden River included Drevian Mays (10 points, five assists), Chase Owen (10 points) and D’Angelo Antonino (nine points, five rebounds). The Pirates had 20 assists on 26 field goals, and all 11 players scored.
BCS was led by Cole Hefer (11 points) and Nate Schewe (nine points).
Braden River will host Lakewood Ranch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
