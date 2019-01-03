Prep roundup: ODA, Manatee, Saint Stephen’s pick up boys basketball wins

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Shorecrest Holiday Tournament: Out-of-Door Academy and Manatee each went 1-1 over the first two days of competition in St. Petersburg.
ODA defeated Manatee 53-44 in the opening round Wednesday, with Tyler O’Donoghue (21 points) and Ryan Kelly (12) leading the way for the Thunder. ODA took a 19-8 lead after one quarter and never trailed in the final three quarters.
On Thursday, Manatee defeated Sarasota Military Academy 64-35 in a consolation game, and ODA lost to St. Petersburg Northeast (final score was not available).
Both teams return to action Friday. The Thunder face host St. Petersburg Shorecrest at 3 p.m. in the third-place game, and Manatee faces Palm Harbor at 1:30 p.m. for fifth place.
Saint Stephen’s 63, Sarasota 28: Ben Schnur scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds as the host Falcons (9-3) rolled past the Sailors (2-8) on Thursday night.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Cade Westberry (14 points, five assists, five rebounds) and Ross Springstead (10 points).
The Falcons return to action Saturday when they travel to Palmetto for a 6 p.m. game.
