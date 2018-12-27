Prep roundup: Braden River, Southeast advance to semifinals of Willie Clemons Classic

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willie Clemons Classic: Braden River rolled past Gibsonton East Bay 82-25 in the opening game to advance to the tournament semifinals at Southeast High.
The host Seminoles joined the Pirates in the semis with a 76-42 triumph against Lakeland George Jenkins.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
On Friday, Braden River will play Sarasota at 4 p.m. The Sailors defeated St. Petersburg Northeast 51-35. In the second semifinal, Southeast will take on Sarasota Riverview, which topped Palmetto 48-10.
Chick-fil-A Classic: Venice rolled past Bayshore 54-24 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals.
In Friday’s semis, Fort Myers Evangelical and Englewood Lemon Bay square off at 3:30 p.m., and Venice faces host Bradenton Christian at 6:30 p.m.
Manatee 59, Naples First Baptist 33: The Hurricanes advanced with an opening-round victory in the Queen of Palms Tournament on Thursday in Fort Myers.
Standout performers for Manatee (10-3) included junior Carly Paynter (16 points, five rebounds, four blocks, three assists), junior Ophelia Lidge (12 points, four steals), junior Andrea Soto (11 points, four assists) and freshman Keile O’Dell (10 points, four rebounds).
The Hurricanes will take on Southwest Florida Christian at 3 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chick-fil-A Classic: Southeast defeated Carroll County (Ky.) 74-67 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals at Bradenton Christian, while the host Panthers fell 68-67 to Tampa Chamberlain in the final game of the day.
In other action, Bayshore fell to Riverview in the opening game 55-53, and Fort Myers Evangelical defeated Cardinal Mooney 68-29.
On Friday, Bayshore faces Cardinal Mooney at 12:30 p.m. and Bradenton Christian takes on Carroll County (Ky.) at 2 p.m. in consolation games. The semifinals will pit Riverview against Evangelical at 5 p.m. and Southeast against Chamberlain at 8 p.m.
Falcon Classic: Ty Barker led all scorers with 23 points as host Saint Stephen’s defeated Tampa Bayshore Christian 63-48 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals.
Barker also had 12 rebounds for the Falcons, who got standout performances from Jordan Edwards (12 points), Cade Westberry (11 points), Ben Schnur (11 points) and Dylan Davis (10 rebounds).
In Friday’s semis, the Falcons (7-2) will face West Palm Beach King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. That will be preceded by Lakeland Santa Fe Catholic against Clearwater Central Catholic at 6 p.m.
In Thursday’s early games, Lakeland Santa Fe (7-2) beat St. Petersburg Northeast 56-45, and Clearwater CC (4-4) dismissed Mount Dora 59-43. King’s Academy topped Naples St. John Neumann 52-49.
Comments