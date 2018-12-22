Prep roundup: In boys hoops, freshman Gregory stars in Braden River’s win over Saint Stephen’s

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 63, Saint Stephen’s 49: Freshman point guard Karmani Gregory had 21 points and seven assists in his first start in place of an ailing Drevian Mays, and the host Pirates (9-1) defeated the Falcons on Friday night.
Gregory had an outstanding game, hitting all six of his shots from the field, including four 3-pointers. The freshman also made five of six free throws.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Three other Braden River players reached double figures -- Kam Brooks (12 points, three assists, three steals), Amari Jones (11 points, 10 rebounds) and D’Angelo Antonino (11 points).
Ty Barker led Saint Stephen’s with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ben Schnur added 11 points.
Braden River returns to action in the Suncoast Holiday Tournament at Riverview High on Thursday. On that same day, Saint Stephen’s will open play in its own holiday tournament, the Falcon Classic at Hoagland Arena.
Comments