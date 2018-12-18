Prep roundup: Braden River, ODA, BCS victorious on hardwood

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails submitted by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 52, Manatee 41: D’Angelo Antonino had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the visiting Pirates (8-1, 3-0) never trailed in a district victory over the Hurricanes (6-4, 2-1) on Tuesday.
Antonino hit seven of nine shots and was 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
Other top performers for Braden River included Dravian Mays (11 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals), Amari Jones (11 points, four rebounds) and Kamron Brooks (10 points, four assists, two steals). Tariek Bryant led Manatee with 10 points.
Braden River hosts Saint Stephen’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Out-of-Door Academy 70, Imagine Schools North Port 24: The host Thunder rolled to victory Tuesday thanks in part to 13 points from Caleb Samuel and 12 points from Grant Massey.
Bradenton Christian 70, Sarasota High 66: Cam Rosier scored 21 points and the host Panthers improved to 6-4 with a win over the Sailors on Monday.
Dylan Cotrone (16 points) and Nate Schewe (10) also reached double figures in the victory.
BCS is back in action at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 against Tampa Chamberlain to open play at the Chick-fil-A Classic.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sarasota 62, Bradenton Christian 57: Cheyenne Stubbs scored 22 points as the Sailors (6-4) defeated the host Panthers (8-4) on Monday.
Bailey Sikkema had a game-high 25 points for BCS. Other standouts were Hannah Wiers (10 points, five assists) and Jordyn Byrd (10 points, nine rebounds).
Sarasota outscored BCS 19-14 in the fourth quarter after the teams were tied through 24 minutes.
The Panthers return to action in the Chick-Fil-A Classic, which they will host from Dec. 27-29.
