Prep roundup: Manatee wins Storm Warning Duals; BCS boys and girls win basketball games

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches and scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
WRESTLING
Storm Warning Duals: Manatee High defeated Palm Bay 45-31 in the final to capture first place at Celebration High on Saturday.
The Hurricanes won all five dual meets, with the others coming against University Orange City (66-10), Nease ( 63-15), Kissimmee Liberty (70-4) and Kissimmee Gateway (72-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 62 Sarasota Christian 56: Cole Hafer led three Panthers in double figures with 14 points in a victory Saturday against the Blazers.
Nate Schewe had 12 points and Cam Rosier 11 for BCS (5-4, 3-2), which will host Sarasota at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 61, Sarasota Christian 17: Jordyn Byrd had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks Saturday as the Panthers improved to 8-3 and unbeaten in district play.
BCS also got standout performances from Bailey Sikkema (12 points, eight rebounds) and Faith Jackson (10 points, six assists).
Up next, the Panthers will host Sarasota High at 6 p.m. Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 3, Bradenton Christian 1: Noah LaBelle scored two goals and the host Falcons defeated the Panthers in a game halted at halftime due to lightning.
Ben Tobio also scored for Saint Stephen’s (8-1, 4-0), which clinched the top spot and homefield advantage in the district tournament. goalie RG Sherril and Jacob Whorf had assists for the Falcons.
Saint Stephen’s returns to action Jan. 7, 2019, at home against Clearwater Calvary Christian.
