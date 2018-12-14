Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s girls soccer will take undefeated record into 2019

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRL SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 7, Bradenton Christian 0: Seven different players scored a goal for the Falcons, who improved to 8-0 with a win over the rival Panthers (5-3-2) on Friday.
Saint Stephen’s clinched the top seed in the district with a 4-0 mark.
Top players for the Falcons included Ayla Johnston (goal, two assists), Kendall Miller (goal, assist), Siddie Pennewill (goal, assist), Jackie Schlossberg (goal), Kayleigh Vogt (goal), Sofia Sanchez (goal), KK Mart (goal), Elle Johnston (assist), Taylor Vogt (assist) and Emma Craig (three saves).
Saint Stephen’s returns to action in 2019 with a 5 p.m. game Jan. 7 against Clearwater Calvary Christian.
Braden River 2, North Port 1: Emma Decastro and Josie Kolbe each scored a goal for the visiting Pirates (5-3-1) on Friday.
Decastro scored on an assist off a corner kick by Savannah Decastro, and Brooke Tyquienqo assisted on the other goal. Braden River also got five saves from goalie Libby Ling.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 2, Sarasota 0: Sam Leavy and Matt Bowles each scored a goal to lead the visiting Mustangs to another win, improving their record to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in district.
Alex Thompson and Wilmer Yanez assisted on the goals, and Michael Plechy had four saves in goal.
The Mustangs will travel to Tampa to face Berkeley Prep at 6 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 59, Sarasota 39: D’Angelo Antonino had 17 points and seven rebounds, and the Pirates had 17 steals and 15 assists in their win over the visiting Sailors.
Other standouts for Braden River (7-1, 2-0) included Amari Jones (15 points, six rebounds) and Drevian Mays (nine points, five rebounds, four assists).
The Pirates travel to Manatee for a 7:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Saint Stephen’s 88, Imagine Schools North Port 35: Ben Schnur had 31 points and six rebounds as all 11 Falcons scored in Friday’s victory.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s (6-1, 5-0) included Ty Barker (15 points, four steals) and Cade Westberry (12 points, nine assists, seven steals).
Up next, the Falcons will travel to Braden River for a 7:30 p.m. game Dec. 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Imagine Schools North Port 59, Saint Stephen’s 35: Freshman Jamie Springstead had 17 points for the visiting Falcons (4-5, 2-2) in Friday’s defeat.
Sophomore Allie Serterides added 11 points for the Falcons, who return to action on Jan. 5, 2019 with a 2:30 p.m. game at Palmetto. Springstead was 9-for-12 from the free-throw line.
