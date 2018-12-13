Prep roundup: Saint Stephen’s, Manatee, Bradenton Christian pick up wins in soccer, basketball

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 10, St. Petersburg Keswick 2: Jacob Whorf had four goals to pace the Falcons, who improved to 7-1 with Thursday’s victory.
Whorf also had an assist for Saint Stephen’s, which also got notable performances from Noah LaBelle (three goals, three assists), Sean Rodriguez (goal, assist), Achilles Gonzales (goal, assist), Chase Thorton (goal), Spencer Schulman (assist), Alex Slowik (assist) and Anthony Monetti (assist).
The Falcons will host Bradenton Christian at 7 p.m. Friday for senior night. The winner will secure the top seed in the district.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manatee 61, Palmetto 25: Junior Ophelia Lidge led three Hurricanes (8-2) in double figures with 14 points in a victory over the visiting Tigers (2-6).
Cinye Jackson had a game-high 19 points for Palmetto. Other leading scorers for Manatee included junior Carly Paynter (12 points), senior Tay Watson (10) and freshman Keile O’Dell (eight).
Manatee will host Sarasota at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradenton Christian 67, Out-of-Door Academy 52: Emma Swaagman scored a game-high 16 points and Bailey Sikkema had 14 points as the Panthers (8-3) defeated the host Thunder.
Top scorers for ODA included Dani Taraska (11 points), Sophie Fedder (nine) and Shelby Fulton (nine).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 73, Out-of-Door Academy 58: Cam Rosier scored 21 points and the visiting Panthers even their record at 4-4 with a victory over the Thunder on Thursday.
Nate Schewe contributed 12 points for BCS, which will host Sarasota Christian at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
