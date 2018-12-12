Prep roundup: Manatee notches wins in girls hoops, wrestling; Braden River tops Southeast in boys hoops

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manatee 56, Cardinal Mooney 20: Senior Grace Jerome had 12 points and 11 rebounds to help the visiting Hurricanes (7-2) defeat the Cougars (5-4) on Wednesday.
Other standouts for Manatee included junior Ophelia Lidge (14 points, three steals, six rebounds) and junior Andrea Soto (10 points, two steals).
The Hurricanes will host Palmetto at 6 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 58, Southeast 47: After a slow start, the Pirates rebounded and pulled away for a victory against the host Seminoles on Wednesday.
Three players had double-doubles for Braden River (6-1, 1-0) -- Drevian Mays (11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals), D’Angelo Antonino (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Amari Jones (10 points, 19 rebounds, three steals).
Top scorers for Southeast were Skyler Negrete (17 points) and Octavius Calhoun (16).
Braden River will host Sarasota at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WRESTLING
Manatee 60, Palm Harbor 16: The Hurricanes improved to 5-0 with a victory at home.
The Manatee JV also won, defeating Palm Harbor 40-30.
