Prep roundup: BCS girls basketball team wins three games in four days

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 54, IMG Academy 41: Bailey Sikkema scored 19 points and Savannah Woodland had 15 as the visiting Panthers won their third game in four days to improve to 6-3.
On Monday, BCS jumped out to a big early lead and defeated rival Saint Stephen’s 52-20. Standout players for the Panthers included Sikkema (17 points, six rebounds), Jordyn Byrd (13 points, seven rebounds) and Emma Swaagman (five points, nine rebounds).
Three players -- Lillianna Chapman, Maria Herrig and Allie Serterides -- each scored five points for Saint Stephen’s (3-4, 1-1).
On Saturday, Sikkema scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a 55-49 victory over Imagine Schools North Port (2-4). Woodland contributed six points and 12 rebounds for BCS.
Up next, the Panthers will travel to Out-of-Door Academy for a 5:30 p.m. game Thursday.
Saint Stephen’s 41, Out-of-Door Academy 38: The host Falcons outscored the Thunder 22-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.
Allie Serterides led the Falcons with 17 points, while Jamie Springstead scored six. Top scores for ODA (2-2) were Aaliyaa Genat (12 points) and Dani Taraska (seven).
On Monday, sophomore Shelby Fulton had a team-high eight points for ODA in a 43-32 loss to Fort Myers Bishop Verot. Sophomore Sophie Fedder and senior Adelaide Mahler each had six points for the Thunder.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 36, Out-of-Door Academy 24: Ty Barker had 11 points and 12 rebounds to help the host Falcons (5-1, 4-0) defeat the Thunder (3-2, 1-2) on Tuesday night.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Cade Westberry (10 points), Matt Konkol (seven points, six rebounds) and Ben Schnur (seven points, seven rebounds). Tyler Beasley led ODA with six points.
On Monday, Barker his a 3-pointer to force overtime, and Saint Stephen’s went on to defeat rival Bradenton Christian 67-65.
Top scorers for the Falcons included Barker (19 points), Jordan Edwards (18 points), Schnur (15 Points) and Westberry (nine points). The Panthers were led by Cam Rosier (23 points) and Nate Schewe (14).
Saint Stephen’s travels to Imagine Schools North Port for a 6 p.m. game Friday.
Braden River 42, Palmetto 39: Kamron Brooks’ 3-pointer broke a 39-39 tie with 35 seconds left and sent the host Pirates (5-1, 1-0) to a win over the rival Tigers on Tuesday night.
Brooks had 11 points in the game to along with standout play from D’Angelo Antonino (11 points, six rebounds), Drevian Mays (10 assists) and Amari Jones (eight points, five rebounds).
Xavier Washington had eight points for Palmetto, which led 35-25 after three quarters.
Braden River travels to Southeast for a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday.
On Saturday, Brooks scored 19 points as Braden River defeated Saint Stephen’s 51-44. The game was tied at 26-26 entering the fourth quarter before Braden River took command, leading by as many as 14 points.
Brooks hit 10 of 13 free throws in the game, while the Pirates also got standout games from senior point guard Mays (11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Jones (nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two assists).
Top scorers for Saint Stephen’s were Ben Schnur (13 points, 10 rebounds), Ty Barker (11), Cade Westberry (nine) and Jordan Edwards (eight).
Bradenton Christian 76, Imagine Schools North Port 31: Nate Schewe tossed in 30 points and Aiden Williams scored 11 to lead the Panthers to victory Saturday.
WRESTLING
Barbara Pill Memorial Tournament: Manatee High won all four dual meets on the opening day and finished third in the two-day event Friday and Saturday in Palm Bay.
The Hurricanes defeated Cocoa (82-0), Lakeland (81-0), Merritt Island (48-23) and Heritage (42-32).
Noah Wadle (113 pounds) and Ty Lukens (160) took first place in their weight classes. Five other Canes finished third in their weight class -- Angelo Dedona (106), Brandon Tackett (120), Quay Davis (152), Juanye Ligon (220) and Donnie Shoup (285).
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 3, Manatee 0: Travis Freeman, Wilmer Yanez and Matt Bowles each scored a goal as the Mustangs (10-0, 5-0) blanked the host Hurricanes (3-5-1, 2-3).
Josh Hays had two assists and goalie Ryan Freeman four saves for Lakewood Ranch, which travels to Sarasota High for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
On Monday, Freeman and Yanez each had a goal as Lakewood Ranch defeated Clearwater Central Catholic 2-1. Hays assisted on one goal and Freeman had three saves for the Mustangs.
Saint Stephen’s 8 Sarasota Christian 0: Senior Alex Rodriguez and Junior Jacob Whorf each scored two goals Tuesday as the Falcons improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Rodriguez also had two assists for Saint Stephen’s, which also got offensive help from Chase Thorton (goal, assist), Max Petrov (goal), Ben Tobio (goal), Alex Slowik (two assists), Sean Rodriguez (two assists) and RG Sherrill (assist).
The Falcons’ next match is Thursday at home against St. Petersburg Keswick Christian.
Bradenton Christian 3, St. Petersburg Canterbury 0: The host Panthers earned the shutout heading into Friday’s game with rival Saint Stephen’s, which will decide the top spot in the district.
Braden River 2, Punta Gorda Charlotte 1: Grant Hill and Kyle Nichols each had a goal as the Pirates (5-2, 3-1) earned a road victory Tuesday against the Tarpons (2-5-2, 0-3-1).
Adan Escobar and Liam Antoszewski each had an assist for Braden River, and goalie Aiden Smith made two saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 9, Sarasota Christian 1: Ayla Johnston and Taylor Vogt each scored two goals to lead the visiting Falcons, who improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Other goals scorers included Jackie Schlossberg, Sidde Pennewill, Sofia Sanchez, Elle Johnston and Katie Lin. Johnston, Kendall Miller and Janie Chatham each had an assist.
Up next, the Falcons will host rival Bradenton Christian for senior night at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Braden River 3, Punta Gorda Charlotte 0: Brook Tyquinco had a goal and an assist as the Pirates defeated the Tarpons on Tuesday to improve to 4-3-1.
Savannah DeCastro and Leanna Ibasis also scored a goal, and Amelia Vasquez had an assist.
Braden River travels to North Port for a 7 p.m. game Friday.
Comments