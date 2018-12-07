Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch boys, Saint Stephen’s girls remain undefeated in soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 1, Riverview 0: Andrew Schagen scored the game’s only goal Thursday night as the Mustangs (8-0) remained undefeated.
Josh Hays assisted on the goal, and goalie Ryan Freeman made seven saves against Riverview (4-2-1).
Lakewood Ranch will host Clearwater Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Monday.
Bradenton Christian 4, Out-of-Door Academy 3: Four players found the back of the net for the Panthers, who defeated the Thunder on Friday for the first time in more than 10 years.
Evan Grant, Alec Lucas, Darius Baxter and Luke Evangelista each scored for BCS, which also got a 25-save night from goalie Ashton Lucas.
The Panthers travel to Saint Stephen’s next Friday.
Saint Stephen’s 5, Imagine School North Port 2: Alex Rodriguez had two goals and an assist to lead the Falcons to victory.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Noah LaBelle (goal, two assists), Jacob Whorf (goal, assist) and Spencer Shulman (assist).
The Falcons will travel to Sarasota Christian for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 5, Imagine School North Port 0: Kendall Miller scored four goals Friday night as the Falcons rolled to their sixth straight win to start the season.
Ayla Johnston had a goal and two assists for Saint Stephen’s, which also got assists from Miller and Janie Chatham. Goalie Emma Craig had three saves.
The Falcons travel to Sarasota Christian for a 5:30 p.m. game Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 60, Manatee 53: The host Falcons outscored the Hurricanes 21-3 in the third quarter, then held off a Manatee (2-4) rally to preserve the win Thursday night.
Top players for Saint Stephen’s (3-0) included Ty Barker (18 points, six rebounds), Ben Schnur (18 points, 10 rebounds), Cade Westberry (12 Points, five rebounds, four assists) and Jordan Edwards (six points).
Manatee was led by Malcolm Clement (12 points), De’Von Heaven (eight) and Alex Rodriguez (eight).
Saint Stephen’s will host Braden River at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Bradenton Christian 62, Sarasota Military Academy 58: Cam Rosier had a team-high 16 points Thursday night for the Panthers (2-3).
Other players in double figures for BCS included Nate Schewe (15 points), Cole Hafer (12) and Luke Williams (10).
The Panthers will host Imagine Schools of North Port on Saturday.
Out-of-Door Academy 47, Largo Indian Rocks Christian 35: Tyler Beasley scored 19 points and Jake Naese added 11 as the Thunder overcome a 10-point halftime deficit Thursday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 64, Sarasota Military Academy 28: Four players scored in double figures Thursday for the Panthers, who evened their record at 3-3.
Standout players for BCS included Bailey Sikkema (17 points, seven rebounds, three assists), Jordyn Byrd (15 points, 13 rebounds), Emma Swaagman (12 points) and Savannah Woodland (10 points).
BCS will host Imagine School of North Port in a district game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Petersburg Shorecrest 45, Saint Stephen’s 35: Jamie Springstead scored 16 points Wednesday night for the visiting Falcons, who dropped to 3-3.
Two players accounted for all but two of the Chargers’ (3-2) points.
Up next, Saint Stephen’s will host rival Bradenton Christian at 6 p.m. Monday.
Out-of-Door Academy 42, Cardinal Mooney 37: Junior Mira Khazanchi scored 11 points and freshman Aaliyaa Genat contributed 10 as the Thunder defeated the Cougars on Tuesday night.
Freshman Natalie Mercadante had a game-high 13 for Cardinal Mooney.
