Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch boys, Braden River girls earn soccer victories

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 5 , Sarasota 0: Wilmer Yanez had a hat trick, while Andrew Schagen and Garret Zimmerman also scored in the host Mustangs’ victory Tuesday.
Josh Hays had two assists and goalie Ryan Freeman two saves for Lakewood Ranch, which will host Sarasota Riverview at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Saint Stephen’s 3, St. Petersburg Lakewood 2: Jacob Whorf scored two goals and Noah LaBelle had one as the Falcons defeated the host Spartans on Monday night to improve to 4-1.
Saint Stephen’s will host The Imagine Schools North Port at 7 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Braden River 7, Palmetto 0: Emma Parrish had two goals and two assists as the visiting Pirates defeated the Tigers on Tuesday.
Other standouts included Savannah Decastro (three goals), Amelia Vasquez (goal, two assists) and Libby Ling (three saves).
Up next, Braden River travels to Cardinal Mooney for a 6 p.m. game Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 45, Sarasota Christian 27: Allie Serterides scored 19 points and Jamie Springstead added 12 as the visiting Falcons improved to 3-2 in the district opener Tuesday.
The Falcons travel to St. Petersburg to face Shorecrest Prep at 6 p.m.
“I was really pleased with the ball movement on the offensive end of the court,” Falcons head coach Bret Bystricky said. “Just unselfish play all the way around from our team tonight. Allie Serterides really was the spark though for us on both ends. She did a little bit of everything for us tonight.”
Manatee 49, Lakewood Ranch 40: Junior Ophelia scored 14 points and had four steals as the host Hurricanes (4-1) defeated the Mustangs (2-3) on Tuesday.
Juniors Andrea Soto and Carly Paynter each had 10 points for Manatee, which travels to Venice for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 74, Sarasota Christian 39: Ty Barker had 21 points to lead the visiting Falcons (2-0) to victory, giving them two district wins to start the season.
Other leading scorers included Cade Westberry (18 points) and Ben Schnur (13).
Saint Stephen’s will host Manatee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Port Charlotte Community Christian 64, Bradenton Christian 61: Cam Rosier scored 27 points Monday night for the host Panthers, who dropped to 1-3.
Bradenton Christian returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home against Sarasota Military Academy.
Comments