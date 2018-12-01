Prep roundup: BCS girls, Palmetto boys win basketball games

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from score reports emailed by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradenton Christian 53, Palmetto 28: Bailey Sikkema had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to help the host Panthers (2-3) defeat the Tigers (1-2) on Saturday.
Jordyn Byrd also had a double-double for BCS with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cinye Simpson had a game-high 21 points for Palmetto.
The Panthers will host Sarasota Military Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday. Palmetto will host St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 7 p.m. Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Palmetto 66, Bradenton Christian 54: The Tigers improved their record to 2-1 with a victory over the visiting Panthers (1-2).
Nate Schewe scored 20 points to lead the Panthers, who also got standout performances from Cam Rosier (13 points) and EJ Williams (14 rebounds).
On Friday night, Rosier scored 21 points as BCS defeated Manatee 69-60 in overtime.
Schewe (11 points), Hayden Popp (11) and Cole Hafer (10) also reached double digits for the Panthers.
