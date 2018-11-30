Prep roundup: Clean sweep for Saint Stephen’s in basketball, soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from game recaps sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saint Stephen’s 45, Sarasota Military Academy 41: Maria Herrig led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points for the host Falcons (2-2), who handed SMA (4-1) its first loss.
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Lilliana Chapman (nine points), Jamie Springstead (eight), Allie Serterides (six), Nikole Cosentino (six) and Noelle Bencie (six).
The Falcons led almost wire to wire against the Eagles, who closed the gap to three points in the fourth quarter before Saint Stephen’s hit some clutch free throws to put the game away.
“The difference tonight was execution,” Falcons head coach Bret Bystricky said. “We ran our sets, and we ran them to perfection down the stretch. We were balanced on offense, but Maria Herrig really got it done on both ends of the floor for us tonight. She did a little bit of everything. I was just proud of our team’s effort tonight.”
The Falcons travel to Sarasota Christian for the district opener at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Manatee 60, Bayshore 8: Junior Ophelia Lidge had 14 points and four steals to lead the Hurricanes (3-1) to victory against the host Bruins (0-2).
Other standouts included senior Lilli McIntosh (seven points, three steals, three assists) and senior Grace Jerome (seven points, six rebounds).
Manatee hosts Lakewood Ranch at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Out-of-Door Academy 45, Sarasota Christian 43: Sophomore Sophie Fedder scored 14 points to lead the host Thunder to a season-opening victory.
Junior Mira Khazanchi added eight points for ODA, which outscored Sarasota Christian 19-11 in the fourth quarter.
The Thunder will host Cardinal Mooney at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 58, Cardinal Mooney 42: The Pirates (3-0) rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Cougars (0-2).
Braden River outscored Cardinal Mooney 19-4 in the third quarter to take control. Lonnie Brown led the Pirates with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Other standouts included Amari Jones (11 points, five rebounds), Andre Nunez (12 points, three assists, two steals) and Drevian Mays (six points, six assists, three steals).
Up next, the Pirates will travel to Bayshore for a 7:30 p.m. game next Friday.
Saint Stephen’s 55, Community Christian of North Port 45: Cade Westberry had 20 points and seven rebounds as the host Falcons won their season opener.
Other standouts included Ty Barker (15 points, six rebounds), Ben Schnur (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Dylan Davis (10 rebounds).
Saint Stephen’s plays at Sarasota Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Ranch 2, Venice 1: Alex Thompson had a goal and an assist as the host Mustangs improved to 6-0.
Wilmer Yanez also scored for Lakewood Ranch, Travis Freeman had an assist, and goalie Ryan Freeman made four saves.
The Mustangs will host Sarasota at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Saint Stephen’s 1, Southeast 0: Senior Noah Labelle scored the game’s only goal in the 67th minute on an assist from junior Jacob Whorf to propel the Falcons (3-1) to victory.
Saint Stephen’s outshot the Seminoles 15-6 in the game. The Falcons will host St. Petersburg Lakewood at 7 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 8, Southeast 0: Elle Johnston and Janie Chatham each scored two goals to lead the Falcons (4-0) over the visiting Seminoles (0-2-1).
Other standouts for Saint Stephen’s included Ayla Johnston (goal, assist), Kendall Miller (goal, assist), Jaclyn Schlossberg (goal), Sarah Schnur (goal), Sofia Sanchez (assist) and Emma Craig (three saves). It was Craig’s fourth shutout of the season.
The Falcons will host Braden River at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
