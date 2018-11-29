Prep roundup: Braden River, Lakewood Ranch are winners in boys soccer

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from reports emailed by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 2, Venice 1: Nicholas Anderson and Nicholas Proshka scored goals for the host Pirates (4-1, 2-0) as they defeated the district-rival Indians (1-4, 0-2).
Joshua Knutson and Grant Hill assisted on the Braden River goals, and goalie Aiden Smith had four saves.
The Pirates will host Palmetto at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lakewood Ranch 8, Manatee 3: Garrett Wicks had a hat trick as the Mustangs’ offense had a great night in a win over the visiting Hurricanes.
Other goal scorers for Lakewood Ranch (5-0, 2-0) included Wilmer Yanez (two goals), Travis Freeman (two) and Jacob Jordan. Assists came from Yanez, Cade Schwarts, Josh Hays, Sam Leavy, Owen Speir and Jacob Jordan. Goalie Michael Plechy had one save.
The Mustangs will host Venice at 7 p.m. Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manatee 63, Port Charlotte Community Christian 52: Sophomore Charles Armstrong led three Hurricanes (1-1) in double figures with 14 points.
Other standouts for Manatee included senior Alexander Rodriguez (13 points), senior De’von Heaven (12), sophomore Jayden Levering (nine) and junior Tariek Bryant (nine).
Manatee also won the JV game, 69-15.
The Hurricanes are back in action Friday with a 7:30 p.m. game at Bradenton Christian.
