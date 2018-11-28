Prep roundup: Manatee rolls in girls basketball; Saint Stephen’s soccer teams score victories

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from score reports emailed by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 1, Out-of-Door Academy 0: Senior captain Kendall Miller scored with about seven minutes remaining to deliver the Falcons their first win over the Thunder (1-1) in five years.
Saint Stephen’s (3-0) controlled a majority of the game before Miller found the net on a corner kick. Goalie Emma Craig had five saves in the shutout.
Up next, the Falcons will host Southeast at 5 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manatee 57, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 25: Ophelia Lidge scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the visiting Hurricanes improved to 2-1 with a win over the Chargers (0-1).
Carly Paynter also had a good night for Manatee with 15 points and three steals.
Manatee will travel to Bayshore for a 6 p.m. game Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 3, Out-of-Door Academy 1: Junior captain Jacob Whorf assisted on two goals as the visiting Falcons (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Thunder (1-1, 0-1) in the district opener.
Senior captain Noah Labelle, junior Spencer Schulman and senior Andy Sevilla each had a goal for Saint Stephen’s. ODA scored the game’s first goal, but the Falcons rallied for a 2-1 halftime lead, then scored the final goal with about 14 minutes remaining.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Braden River 84 Southeast 56: Ten players scored for the host Pirates (2-0), who pulled away early and were never threatened against the Seminoles (1-1).
D’Angelo Antonino had 24 points and eight rebounds (five offensive) for Braden River, which led 26-11 after one quarter. Other standouts for the Pirates included Lonnie Brown (10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists), Amari Jones (11 points), Kam Brooks (11 points, three assists) and Drevian Mays (eight points, five assists).
Skyler Negrete led Southeast with 14 points.
Braden River will host Cardinal Mooney at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WRESTLING
Preseason: Manatee High defeated Lemon Bay 52-28 and Steinbrenner 54-21 on Wednesday as the Hurricanes gear up for another season.
Manatee opens the regular season Dec. 7-8 in the Barbara Pill Memorial at Bayside High School.
