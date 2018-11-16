Good night for soccer programs at BCS, Braden River, Lakewood Ranch and Saint Stephen’s

BOYS SOCCER
Bradenton Christian 6, Sarasota Military Academy 0: The visiting Panthers improved to 2-0 with a victory over the Eagles on Friday night.
Darius Baxter led BCS with three goals, while Dylan Bezet (two goals) and John Evangelista also found the back of the net. Goalkeeper Ashton Lucas got the shutout in goal.
Braden River 6, Bayshore 0: Adan Escobar scored three goals and Alejandro Cardona contributed three assists as the visiting Pirates (2-1) rolled past the Bruins (1-2).
Jason Biro, Hunter Gionfriddo and Nick Proshka each scored a goal for Braden River, which also got an assist from Atilla Szalay and Shane Adams. Daniel Caro and Sammy Freija split time in goal, and each made three saves in the shutout.
The Pirates return to action Nov. 27 at North Port.
Lakewood Ranch 1, Lakeland George Jenkins 0: Wilmer Yanez scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Daniel Schagen as the visiting Mustangs improved to 3-0.
Lakewood Ranch returns to action following the Thanksgiving holiday with a 7 p.m. game Nov. 27 at Sarasota Riverview.
GIRLS SOCCER
Saint Stephen’s 1, St. Petersburg Shorecrest 0: Elle Johnston scored the game’s only goal to lift the host Falcons (2-0) to victory Friday.
Johnston scored on a knocked down shot from Falcons center midfielder Ayla Johnston, who had two shots and an assist. Taylor Vogt and Jackie Schlossberg each had a shot on goal for Saint Stephen’s, and goalie Emma Craig had six saves in her second shutout of the season.
The Falcons return to action Nov. 28 with a 5 p.m. game at Out-of-Door Academy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Falcon Tip-Off Classic: Despite a shortened roster, Saint Stephen’s rallied from 15 points down to defeat visiting Tampa Berkeley Prep 47-44 on Friday in the third-place game.
“I can’t say enough about the grit that the kids showed tonight,” head coach Bret Bystricky said. “For the second straight game we got out of the gate slow, and then clawed and scratched our way back. They just refused to lose tonight. I thought our energy level was terrific, particularly in the second half.”
The Falcons were lead by a three-guard attack of Jamie Springstead (18 points) Lily Chapman (15) and Allie Serterides (eight), who were unfazed by the relentless full-court pressure from the Buccaneers.
In the championship, Clearwater Superior Collegiate Academy beat Ruskin Lennard 41-26.
The Falcons open the regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clearwater Central Catholic.
