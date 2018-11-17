Once again, Bayshore’s Ryley Ober as good as gold at state swim meet

Bayshore High senior Ryley Ober capped her decorated prep swimming career in style on Saturday night.
The Indiana University-bound Ober won two more state championships, defending her titles in the 100-yard freestyle and the 200 free at the Class 2A state meet at the Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart.
It’s the third consecutive year Ober has brought two individual state crowns back to Bradenton. She captured the 200 free and 500 free state titles as a sophomore in 2016 before winning the 100 free and 200 free championships as a junior in 2017.
As a freshman, Ober placed second in the 200 free and third in the 100 backstroke.
Add it all up: Six gold medals, one silver and one bronze in eight events during four appearances at the state meet.
In her final prep meet, Ober won her fifth career title by capturing the 200 free in 1 minute, 48.93 seconds, then made it six crowns by winning the 100 free in 51.00 seconds.
Also Saturday, Bayshore’s Andrew Kalaman placed 12th in the 200 free (1:45.96) and second in the 500 free (4:33.82).
Other highlights from the fall sports postseason for Manatee County teams and individuals:
Class 1A swimming
Bradenton Christian junior Anna Freed placed second in Friday’s 1A state meet in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 55.42. Earlier, she placed fourth in the 200 individual medley, touching in 2:02.22.
Meanwhile, Saint Stephen’s senior Graham Beckstein was 14th in the 50 freestyle (22.01) and 19th in the 100 free (48.33).
Classmate Marshall Webster was ninth in the 500 free (4:36.91) and 19th in the 200 free (1:44.86).
The Falcons’ 200-free relay team (Nicholas Mattheys, Graham Beckstein, Webster and Carter Beckstein) finished 11th in 1:29.49.
The same quartet combined for an 11th-place finish in the 400-free relay, finishing in 3:16.04.
Class 4A swimming
Lakewood Ranch senior Sebastian Aguirre earned a pair of top 8 finishes at the Class 4A state meet, placing second in the 100 butterfly (50.27) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (53.40).
Meanwhile, Mustangs freshman Dimiter Zafirov took fourth in the 500 free in 4:31.68.
For the Lakewood Ranch girls, senior Keely Radloff finished 11th in the 200 free (1:52.65) and junior Emily Massengale was 16th in the 100 back (59.44).
Also, the Mustangs’ 400-free relay team of Radloff, Massengale, Suzanne Aguirre and Emily Loefgren placed 14th in 3:38.71.
Cross country
Lakewood Ranch senior Jonathan Reid was the runner-up in the Class 4A state meet at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, crossing the finish line in 15:49.70. Sarasota’s Benjamin Hartvigsen was the winner in 15:27.05.
Manatee senior Matthew Lyons finished 31st in the 4A meet in 16:40.28.
In the 4A girls’ meet, Manatee freshmen Caroline Lehman (18:26.22) and Melissa Weber (19:44.55) placed sixth and 36th, respectively.
In the 3A girls’ meet, Braden River freshman Grace Marston placed 47th in 20:19.97.
Golf
Lakewood Ranch’s Drew Angelo tied for 14th in the 36-hole Class 3A tournament at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, carding rounds of 74 and 76 to finish at 6 over par.
The Lakewood Ranch girls team (Natalie Robson, Ashleigh Angelo, Ashlyn Einwachter, Ashley Ringo and Mikayla Stokes) finished eighth in the 16-team Class 3A state tournament.
The Saint Stephen’s girls team (Maria Huang, Catherine Huang, Kendall Miller, Angel Dai and Bella O’Donnell) finished 10th in the 15-team Class 1A state tournament.
Comments