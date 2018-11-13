Braden River, Bradenton Christian, Saint Stephen’s boys soccer teams win season openers

BOYS SOCCER
Braden River 4, Manatee 0: Adan Escobar had a hat trick and the visiting Pirates opened the regular season with a victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Shane Adams also had a goal for Braden River, which got assists from Cody Langley and Nicholas Proshka. Pirates goalie Aiden Smith had five saves.
Up next, Braden River travels to Lakewood Ranch for a 7 p.m. game Thursday, while Manatee plays at Palmetto at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bradenton Christian 8, Inspiration Academy 0: Five players scored goals for the host Panthers in their season opener on Tuesday.
Darius Baxter, Marco Zagaceta and Nate Hedman each had two goals for BCS, with Zack Fernandes and Grayson Fuller each adding a goal. Ashton Lucas and Colin Heintz split time in net and preserved a shutout.
Saint Stephen’s 3, Bayshore 2: Noah Labelle, Diaramuid Harkin and Max Damm scored goals for the Falcons, who opened their season with a victory over the visiting Bruins.
Jacob Whorf had an assist for Saint Stephen’s, which will host Sarasota Riverview at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
After trailing 3-0, Bayshore scored twice in the final 15 minutes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Falcon Tip-Off Classic: Saint Stephen’s dropped its preseason opener to visiting Ruskin Lennard 32-27 on Tuesday.
Jamie Springstead led the Falcons with 10 points, while Halei Murrell had a game-high 18 for the Longhorns.
Saint Stephen’s will take on Berkeley Prep in Friday’s consolation game at 6 p.m. at Hoagland Arena. The Buccaneers fell to Superior Collegiate Academy 59-32 on Tuesday.
“We certainly learned some things and can take a lot of positives out of tonight,” Falcons coach Bret Bystricky said. “Our offense wasn’t fluid enough, but that will come in time.
“I was really proud of the girls when we got down 10 midway through the third that they didn’t let Lennard run away with the game. The girls dug in, got stops on defense, and didn’t settle for jump shots. It was a one-possession game down the stretch and we just came up a little short tonight.”
