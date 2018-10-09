Big weekend for Braden River cross country; Southeast volleyball wins on back-to-back nights

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches and scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
Cross country
Tri-County Meet: Braden River had several outstanding performances at Friday’s event in North Port.
In the boys competition, Braden River had four athletes finish in the top 10 among Manatee County participants -- William Stager (17:58, 11th overall, third Manatee County), Dylan Howard (18:08, 13th overall, fifth Manatee County), Dusty McCoy (18:23, eighth Manatee County) and Brandon Swann (18:23, ninth Manatee County).
In the girls competition, Braden River’s Kenzie Johnson (22:50) and Hailey Marston (23:06) finished 12th and 14th, respectively, among Manatee County runners.
Volleyball
Southeast 3, Sarasota Military Academy 0: The Seminoles rolled to victory on senior night, defeating SMA 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 on Monday.
Top performers for the Seminoles included senior Brooke Washington (one kill, 27 assists, five aces, four digs), senior Betmari Torres (match point ace, one dig), Danielle Marler (seven kills, five aces, nine digs), Reegan Cole (six kills, seven digs, four blocks), Lirian Hernandez (15 digs, two aces), Whitney McDonald (four kills, three digs, one ace) and Reese Cole (three kills, one dig).
Southeast 3, Sarasota Booker 2: The Seminoles held off the Tornadoes for a 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 15-10 victory Tuesday.
Top performers for Southeast included Brooke Washington (five kills, 42 assists, six aces, 23 digs), Danielle Marler (21 kills, one ace, seven digs), Lirian Hernandez (66 digs, one ace), Reese Cole (five kills, two aces, six digs), Maria Cruz (13 digs, two aces), Tasha Williams (one kill, 26 digs) Reegan Cole (eight kills, eight digs), Whitney McDonald (two kills, three aces 13 digs) and Makayhla Lowe (five kills, four digs).
The Seminoles fought through some injuries to earn the victory, and they will travel to Sarasota for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday.
