Bayshore still searching for answers on offense after 17-6 loss to North Port

After making a change at offensive coordinator on Sunday, Bayshore High spent this week tweaking its offense in hopes of finding a way to be more productive.
The Bruins don’t appear to be finished with that process just yet after their 17-6 home loss to North Port on Friday night. They fell to the Bobcats for the fourth consecutive year and suffered their third loss in a row after opening the season with three consecutive wins.
The Bruins can blame an offense that showed flashes but still scored just six points.
“We’re just not good enough to battle back down 17,” Bruins coach John Biezuns said. “The first half was ugly. We had three first downs. It wasn’t very productive.”
The Bruins (3-3) hope rushing the ball a few more times will help them fix an offense that has scored just 20 points in their past three games.
The Bruins struggled to run early against the Bobcats (3-3), but senior running back Eishinner Sanon’s 20-yard run late in the second quarter, which came after the team had gained just 44 yards total, seemed to spark the offense. He finished with 16 carries for 98 yards and the team’s lone touchdown, and freshman running back Michael McNeil rushed 14 times for 68 yards.
“We have Eishinner Sanon, we have Michael McNeil, who’s young but obviously he can tote the ball,” Biezuns said. “Our run game should be a lot better than what it is. Last week, against Booker, I think Eishinner had 13 carries. He needs 20, 25 touches. That’s the bottom line.”
The Bruins completed just one pass for 9 yards and threw two interceptions, though their pass offense was hurt by the loss of wide receiver Le’Quayvaious Greene, who missed the game because of a suspension resulting from an ejection last week. The senior entered Friday with 21 receptions for 212 yards, both of which are team highs.
The Bruins now face a difficult opponent as they continue to rebuild their offense when they travel to play Wauchula Hardee for a 7:30 p.m. game next Friday. They beat Hardee County 8-7 last year to snap a 13-game losing streak.
“I think we’re a much better team this year than last year,” Biezuns said. “We have a lot better playmakers. To beat a Hardee, you have to be unbelievable.”
