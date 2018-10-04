Bradenton Christian boys golf team wins tri-match

Editor’s note: The local roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS GOLF
Bradenton Christian 193, Inspiration Academy 195, Southeast 233: The Panthers improved to 2-5 with a tri-match victory Thursday at IMG Academies Golf & Country Club.
Cooper Smith led BCS with a 43, followed by Max Johnson (46), Bryson Morishita (49) and Noah Johnson (55).
Qualifying scorers for Inspiration Academy included Jacob Platko (44), Colton Wilson (50), Chase Chadwick (50) and Keith Piccinini (51).
Scores for Southeast were not available.
GIRLS GOLF
Southeast 236, Manatee 240: The Seminoles earned their first victory of the season, defeating the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Qualifying scorers for Southeast included medalist Simone Liang (48), Liz Sgro (52), Allyson Smith (66) and Ximena Chamoflague (70).
Qualifying scorers for Manatee were Molly Faul (50), Ava Alderson (59), Gracie Lewis (61) and Natasha Ortiz (70).
VOLLEYBALL
Imagine School North Port 3, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Falcons’ regular season ended with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-10 loss Wednesday night.
Top performers for Saint Stephen’s (5-7) included Jordyn Byrd (six kills, four assists, seven digs, two aces) and Kate Folkens (11 assists, five digs, three kills, three aces).
