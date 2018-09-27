Palmetto High wins on golf course and volleyball court

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by team coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
GIRLS GOLF
Palmetto 211, Out-of-Door Academy 223, Manatee 229: The Tigers defeated the Thunder and Hurricanes in a tri-match Thursday at Manate County Course.
ODA’s Christy Wyatt was the medalist with a 41. She was joined among Thunder qualifying scorers by Julie Viackova (54), Madeline Crosby (60) and Sarah Chinnici (68).
Palmetto was led by Ashlyn Gardner and Sydney Woodman, who both carded 43s. Other scorers for the Tigers included Meaghan McCarthy (59) and Riley Bergman (66).
For Manatee, qualifying scores included Molly Faul (50), Gracie Lewis (57), Ava Alderson (57) and Kaitlin Schafer (65).
BOYS GOLF
Palmetto 191, Manatee 216: The host Tigers improved to 5-2 with a victory over the Hurricanes (4-3) on Thursday at Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
Qualifying scorers for Palmetto included Tyler McLeod (42), Travis Booth (45), Jonathon Hamm (47) and Landing Sellars (57).
For Manatee, qualifying scorers included Caleb Arendt (46), Gabe Arendt (48), Matt Wood (53) and Anthony Samuels (69).
VOLLEYBALL
Palmetto 3, Bayshore 0: The Tigers defeated the Bruins 25-10, 25-18, 25-10 on Volley for the Cure on Thursday at Bayshore High.
Top performers for Palmetto included Myra Condry (16 service point, six aces, seven digs), Kailee Light (12 service points, two aces, two digs, four assists), Jennifer Rivera (10 service points, five aces, 11 digs), Tyler Bryant (six kills, seven digs), Madi Boasko (three kills, 5 digs), Jade Fayad (six digs, three kills, two blocks) and Aiyana Wix seven service points, one ace, three digs).
Southeast 3, Bayshore 0: The Seminoles defeated the visiting Bruins 25-9, 25-15, 25-18 on Wednesday night.
Top performers for Southeast included Danielle Marler (15 kills, four aces, 13 digs), Brooke Washington (one dig, 26 assists, one ace), Makayhla Lowe (four kills, two aces, one block), Whitney McDonald (two kills, nine digs, four aces), Lirian Hernandez (eight digs, two aces), Reegan Cole (three kills, three digs), Maria Cruz (10 digs) and Tasha Williams (two kills).
Up next, the Seminoles will host Sarasota Military Academy at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 for senior night.
